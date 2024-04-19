A Community Built on Books

The Deer Park Public Library is holding a volunteering event for teenagers aged 12 to 18. The Teen Advisory Board is a continuing event that provides an opportunity for students to get volunteer hours for whichever organization or honor society they take part in.

“The Teen Advisory Board is for any 12 to 18 year-olds who want to get involved with their local library. For every meeting the students attend they accrue an hour of volunteer time for any honor societies they may be a part of,” says Vanessa Lortie, Programming and Marketing Librarian and the advisor of the Teen Advisory Board.

During volunteer hours, one can expect to have a say in what activities and programs they would like to see the library host. Each meeting allows those involved to share their opinion and thoughts on how to better their community. There is a suggestion box that is open for people to put their suggestions in, and free snacks are provided as well.

“Typically volunteers meet with me to discuss changes they would like to see in the library, programs they would be interested in us providing and going over the suggestions from other teens submitted to our Teen Zone suggestion box… At the request of a previous T.A.B member, we have also made cards for veterans, as a community service project,” says Lortie.

Lortie believes that people should look into this program because it allows you to have a say in what goes on in your community and that participating will not only lead to community growth but also personal growth. She also believes that this provides a good opportunity to gain an understanding on what a job at a library would be like.

“Being able to have a say in what goes on in your community can be quite empowering for youths and lead them to feel more confident. Volunteering at a library if you are interested in one day working at one can also be a good way to get an idea of what such a job might be like,” says Lortie.

There is no limit on how many people can join, nor is there a limit on how many hours one can get. “There is not currently any limit in place to how many people can join. Teens are not limited in how many hours they may get, however, unless a community service project is decided on by the members no one is likely to get more than an hour every month,” says Lortie.

The meetings take place in the Deer Park Public Library meeting room at 3009 Center Street every month on Tuesday at 4:15 PM. Those interested can contact [email protected] or swing by the Deer Park Public Library for an application form.

“Once the form is filled out and returned teens are welcome at any upcoming T.A.B meeting,” says Lortie.