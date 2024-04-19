Batting+Eyes+to+Cosmetology+at+San+Jac

The San Jac College Cosmetology program students will showcase their skills on April 22

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at San Jac’s North Campus in room NI2-200. The students are looking to show case their skills and work for the audience and gain the self-confidence and exposure that prepares them for their career.

Kim Johnson, cosmetology professor at San Jac’s North Campus has been responsible for bringing the event to life since 2018, with the help of the Cosmetology Department they are giving the students in the cosmetology program the chance to present their creativity and skills.

“We want to let the community know we are here to offer hair, nail, and skin services to the public,” says Johnson.

The event will focus on showcasing the work done by students currently in the San Jac’s Cosmetology program. The students were given the option to show their skills in certain categories. From makeup, hair, extensions, nail categories to different themes. These will be displayed on mannequins, or live models for the audience to view.

“This is an opportunity for the students to gain self-confidence and exposure,” says Johnson.

Johnson believes this opportunity is beneficial for the students.

Having an audience encourages the students to prepare for what costumers look for, the audience is drawn to their work if they admire their skills. As they are upcoming professionals it brings attention to them.

“It is very important for the students to get community support, it helps prepare them for their career by improving their skills and speed, it also helps build their confidence as a stylist, nail technician or esthetician,” says Johnson.

At the exposition students will present their work, and offer limited services such as free hand and arm massages. Cosmetology students do offer their services for customers outside of the Expo.

“We have an open lab on Tuesdays and Thursdays, where the students perform a full menu of services. Menu prices vary depending on services requested,” says Johnson.

“San Jacinto supports the cosmetology students by booking the appointments or getting the word out that they are open for salon services on appointment days,” says Johnson.

This way the students can practice and get better, while meeting costumers who may continue to return to them once they become professionals.

To book an appointment for cosmetology services at San Jac call 281-459-7168.

For more information you may contact the North Campus Cosmetology Department.