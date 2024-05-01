Cinco+de+Mayo+2024

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration to recognize Mexico's victory over the French empire, during the Battle of Puebla in 1862 that took place on May 5. Cinco de Mayo can also be referred to as the Battle of Puebla Day. The May 5 victory became an inspiration for Americans during the union struggle of the Civil War. The Battle of Puebla Day or Cinco de Mayo is currently celebrated more in the US, due to Mexico's inspiring defeat and rich culture. See below for events in Houston and surrounding areas.
BakerRipley Pasadena campus, Cinco de Mayo lunch May 3 at 5 p.m.
Cinco de Mayo Parade, hosted by League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC, District VIII), May 4 at 10 a.m.
May 4 East End Street Fest 2024 @ Houston's East End at Esplanade on Navigation, starting at 12 p.m.
May 5 Live Band Javier at Altitude Rooftop & Pool at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, at 6 p.m.
POST Houston May 5 Mariachi Autlan de Houston performance.
Lagoon Fest Texas May 4-5 Cinco de Mayo music and family friendly events.
Loud Luxury and The Encore pool party May 5 at 2 pm
May 5 celebration at Z on 23 Rooftop, at 5 p.m.
Mamacitas May 5 celebration starting at 4 p.m.
Notes May 5 celebration at 1 p.m.
May 4 Canelo and Munguia Watch Party at Social Beer Garden.
Houston's 3rd Annual May 5 Bar Crawl Midtown Houston, at 4 p.m.
Rotary Club of Lake Houston May 2 Cinco de Mayo Charity golf tournament, at 8 a.m.
Pub Pioneers Houston Pub Crawl, May 4 at 5 p.m.
University of Houston Downtown, May 2 Thursday night concert, Grupo Fantasma at 7 p.m.