Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
May the Jobs be with You
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
Houstons 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
Houstons 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Pasadenas Strawberry Festival
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Earth Day
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Cinco de Mayo 2024

Your guide to local-area celebrations
StaffMay 1, 2024
Cinco+de+Mayo+2024
Happy Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration to recognize Mexico's victory over the French empire, during the Battle of Puebla in 1862 that took place on May 5.  Cinco de Mayo can also be referred to as the Battle of Puebla Day. The May 5 victory became an inspiration for Americans during the union struggle of the Civil War. The Battle of Puebla Day or Cinco de Mayo is currently celebrated more in the US, due to Mexico's inspiring defeat and rich culture. See below for events in Houston and surrounding areas.

BakerRipley Pasadena campus, Cinco de Mayo lunch May 3 at 5 p.m.

 

 

Viva America, Viva Mexico! @ Miller Outdoor Theatre, May 3. 

Cinco de Mayo Parade, hosted by  League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC, District VIII), May 4 at 10 a.m. 

May 4 East End Street Fest 2024 @ Houston's East End at Esplanade on Navigation, starting at 12 p.m.

May 5 Live Band Javier at Altitude Rooftop & Pool at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, at 6 p.m.

Children's Museum of Houston May 2 Free family night and Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.

POST Houston May 5 Mariachi Autlan de Houston performance.

Kemah Boardwalk Cinco de Mayo Festivities

Lagoon Fest Texas May 4-5 Cinco de Mayo music and family friendly events.

Loud Luxury and The Encore pool party May 5 at 2 pm

May 5 celebration at Z on 23 Rooftop, at 5 p.m.

Mamacitas May 5 celebration starting at 4 p.m.

Notes May 5 celebration at 1 p.m.

May 4 Canelo and Munguia Watch Party at Social Beer Garden.

Houston's 3rd Annual May 5 Bar Crawl Midtown Houston, at 4 p.m.

Rotary Club of Lake Houston May 2 Cinco de Mayo Charity golf tournament, at 8 a.m.

Pub Pioneers Houston Pub Crawl, May 4 at 5 p.m.

University of Houston Downtown, May 2 Thursday night concert, Grupo Fantasma at 7 p.m.
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates

