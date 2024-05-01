Cinco+de+Mayo+2024

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration to recognize Mexico's victory over the French empire, during the Battle of Puebla in 1862 that took place on May 5. Cinco de Mayo can also be referred to as the Battle of Puebla Day. The May 5 victory became an inspiration for Americans during the union struggle of the Civil War. The Battle of Puebla Day or Cinco de Mayo is currently celebrated more in the US, due to Mexico's inspiring defeat and rich culture. See below for events in Houston and surrounding areas.