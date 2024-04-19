TAPS+to+Address+Human+Trafficking

Teen and Police Academy (TAPS) at San Jac College are holding Part 3 of TAPS speaker series on April 23, which will be about the issue of Human Trafficking that explains what it is, how to recognize it, and how to avoid becoming a victim.

The faculty for this event will be Mrs. Kylee Saul (SJC), Ms. Alondra Ortiz (TAPS Academy, Program Manager) Charles Webb (TAPS Staff Officer, Retired HPD)

“The Teen and Police Academy is a program that builds a good relationship between police and teenagers. It typically involves a series of crime prevention workshops, hands-on activities, and discussions aimed at nurturing mutual understanding, trust, and respect between teens and police officers. Additionally, the program teaches students practical life skills and provides the opportunity for students and officers to work together on a service-learning project that benefits the community,” says Alondra Ortiz.

TAPS Tuesday speaker series has had three parts that offers students unique opportunity to learn from police officers about crucial topics such as safe driving, victimization, and human trafficking.

This Human Trafficking presentation aims to equip the audience with the knowledge to identify signs of human trafficking and provide them with the tools to respond safely. Attendees will also delve into policy discussions, hear real-life trafficking stories, and receive valuable resources to support themselves and others,” says Ortiz.

TAPS aim to create a safe space for open and honest dialogue with the audience.

“At the heart of it all, delving into human trafficking is vital. It touches upon core human rights matters, deeply impacts public health and safety, and demands united action for meaningful solutions. Through spreading awareness, collaborating closely, and championing policy shifts, we’re committed to combating human trafficking and striving for a world that’s safer and fairer for everyone,” says Ortiz.

Follow TAPS @tapsacademy on social media. There, you can stay updated on activities and events, access resources like job opportunities and internships, and discover valuable safety tips.

For scheduling presentations call 832-525-1560.