The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
May the Jobs be with You
May the Jobs be with You
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
Batting Eyes to Cosmetology at San Jac
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
TAPS to Address Human Trafficking
When good food brings Veterans together
When good food brings Veterans together
Outstanding Advisor Award
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
Vote! Colorado Buffalos or Oregon Ducks?
Flock to the Ravens Block
Flock to the Ravens Block
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
The Final Push for Dance
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
Earth Day
Earth Day
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Chapa’s tips to choosing movie formats
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: next generation gaming consoles nothing to get excited over
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Flock to the Ravens Block

Colin Simmons, Student ReporterApril 19, 2024
Flock+to+the+Ravens+Block

San Jac Central campus is hosting the Flock to the Block event on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot off Spencer Highway and is open to the community.
“San Jacinto College is a vibrant community that values interactive learning for all ages! We want to show our guests that learning can be fun and invite them to experience what it’s like to be a student at the college,” says Stephanie Funderburg, the Coordinator of Tours and Events at the Office of Outreach and Recruitment.
The Office of Outreach and Recruitment works to promote and recruit prospective students to San Jac. Funderburg has led a team consisting of staff across the college to organize this event.
“We wanted to have an event where the communities [that] San Jacinto College serves can get to know our San Jacinto College community. We envision this day being a fun, and informative time for the whole family,” says Funderburg.
The Flock to the Block event will have food, games, and activities available and free for all ages of the community. The event will also feature interactive exhibits and informative booths where guests are able to engage with the community and ask questions about the campus experience. Additionally, there will be community vendors that will talk about services that they provide.
“First and foremost, San Jacinto College serves our students, who in turn, serves our  community. We want the community to understand how much San Jacinto College has to offer them and to thank them for the continuous support of our college and our goals,” says Funderburg.
Department representatives will be present to discuss different programs on campus, as well as representatives of some student organizations. Financial Aid Department representatives will be present to provide assistance to students wanting to complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA form.
“I hope prospective students will gain a greater understanding of what college has to offer, as
well as our active community life on campus,” says Funderburg.
Funderburg and the coordinators of this event invite all members of the San Jacinto College community to experience this day.
“This is the inaugural Flock to the Block event. We hope to make this an annual tradition,” says Funderburg.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/SanJacintoCollege/
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Lifestyle and Entertainment
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
Dancing on Steel Music and Dance Event
A Community Built on Books
The Final Push for Dance
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
It Will Always Be, You and Me
It Will Always Be, You and Me
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza

San Jacinto Times

The student news site of San Jacinto College
San Jacinto Times • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All San Jacinto Times Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *