Flock+to+the+Ravens+Block

San Jac Central campus is hosting the Flock to the Block event on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot off Spencer Highway and is open to the community.

“San Jacinto College is a vibrant community that values interactive learning for all ages! We want to show our guests that learning can be fun and invite them to experience what it’s like to be a student at the college,” says Stephanie Funderburg, the Coordinator of Tours and Events at the Office of Outreach and Recruitment.

The Office of Outreach and Recruitment works to promote and recruit prospective students to San Jac. Funderburg has led a team consisting of staff across the college to organize this event.

“We wanted to have an event where the communities [that] San Jacinto College serves can get to know our San Jacinto College community. We envision this day being a fun, and informative time for the whole family,” says Funderburg.

The Flock to the Block event will have food, games, and activities available and free for all ages of the community. The event will also feature interactive exhibits and informative booths where guests are able to engage with the community and ask questions about the campus experience. Additionally, there will be community vendors that will talk about services that they provide.

“First and foremost, San Jacinto College serves our students, who in turn, serves our community. We want the community to understand how much San Jacinto College has to offer them and to thank them for the continuous support of our college and our goals,” says Funderburg.

Department representatives will be present to discuss different programs on campus, as well as representatives of some student organizations. Financial Aid Department representatives will be present to provide assistance to students wanting to complete the 2024-2025 FAFSA form.

“I hope prospective students will gain a greater understanding of what college has to offer, as

well as our active community life on campus,” says Funderburg.

Funderburg and the coordinators of this event invite all members of the San Jacinto College community to experience this day.

“This is the inaugural Flock to the Block event. We hope to make this an annual tradition,” says Funderburg.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/SanJacintoCollege/