San Jacinto College Student Named 2025 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar

Jacquelynn Conger, Director, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsSeptember 12, 2025
https://www.sanjac.edu/about/news/2025/student-named-2025-coca-cola-leaders-of-promise-scholar

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College student Anabela Giaimis has been named a 2025 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. She is one of only 220 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide selected from more than 600 applicants to receive this honor, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.

Giaimis is currently studying social and behavioral sciences at San Jac and plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in psychology. Her goal is to build a career in child psychology or childcare services, where she can help children grow and thrive.

“My proudest academic achievement has been maintaining a 4.0 GPA during my time at San Jac,” Giaimis said. “I’ve worked really hard to stay consistent with my grades, and I always try to do my best when it comes to my academics.”

For Giaimis, membership in Phi Theta Kappa means being part of something bigger. “It shows that I care about my academics, leadership, and helping others,” she said. “It’s a chance to grow as a person and be surrounded by people who want to make a difference too.”

She added that the $1,000 award will help ease tuition costs and allow her to focus more on her studies: “This scholarship will really help with my tuition costs and financial stress. It brings me closer to my goal of working with children.”

Giaimis says the recognition is deeply meaningful both to her and her family. “It means so much! It shows that all the late nights and hard work truly pay off. My family is really proud of how far I’ve come, and for me, it’s a reminder that I’m capable of achieving anything I set my mind to.”

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program, established in 2001, provides financial assistance to new Phi Theta Kappa members while encouraging participation in Society programs and leadership opportunities. A total of $220,000 in scholarships will be awarded this year, with $200,000 funded by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, including $25,000 earmarked for veterans and active military. Additional support comes from donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation, which funds Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Paulsen, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa to make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

“Anabela’s success is a wonderful example of how community colleges prepare students to thrive,” said Dr. Eddie Weller, Honors Program director at San Jacinto College.

“Whether transferring to a university or entering the workforce, our students gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed. Anabela has embraced every opportunity at San Jac, and we know she will continue to excel as she pursues her goals.”

