San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: November 2025

The Central Campus Gallery (C21.163) presents a solo art exhibition exploring ancestral plant medicines and botanical knowledge through colonial and contemporary lenses, running through Wednesday, Nov. 5. The exhibition examines how ancestral plant knowledge has been suppressed and stigmatized while honoring the wisdom carriers who preserve these healing traditions. Free and open to the public. Learn more at

Through 11/6 — Houston Toy Museum: Be Kind, Rewind — Be Kind, Rewind will be featured at the San Jacinto College South Gallery (S15.143) through Thursday, Nov. 6, inviting visitors to step into the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Created with the Houston Toy Museum, the exhibition celebrates the toys, games, and pop culture that shaped generations—from Barbie and G.I. Joe to Atari and VHS classics. Guests can explore retro artifacts, video game stations, a VHS library, and immersive throwback spaces. Learn more at sanjac.edu.

Through 11/20 – Joe Clark: How to Say I Love You in 200 Words or Less – The North Campus Gallery presents a solo exhibition by art professor Joe Clark featuring mixed-media assemblages exploring themes of time, death, love, and creation. The exhibition runs through Thursday, Nov. 20, at the North Campus Grant Fine Arts Center (N1). Free and open to the public. Learn more at instagram.com/sjc_northart.

11/5 – Steel Band Concert – Join the Central Campus fine arts department for a steel band concert Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Central Campus, Slocomb Auditorium (C12).

11/7 – Veteran and Military Affiliate Resource Fair – Learn about education benefits, community organizations, and resources specifically for veterans and their families Friday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (C45). Booths include job opportunities, scholarships and academic resources, physical and mental health support (including free PTSD programs), transition assistance organizations, and home/food insecurity resources. Free lunch and prizes.

11/8 – Find Your Flock: First Generation Day – San Jacinto College invites first-generation students and their families to Find Your Flock: First-Generation Day on Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Grant Fine Arts Center (N1). This free event will feature, games, giveaways, free food, and helpful information on college resources, financial aid, and academic programs.

11/13 – Smart Money Moves Financial Literacy Networking – Connect with like-minded peers and industry professionals through the Center for Entrepreneurship’s networking events. Build relationships and open doors to new opportunities from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13 at the San Jacinto College Generation Park Campus (G2.121). For more information, contact Patricia Wells at [email protected] or 281-998-6350 ext. 8192.

11/17 – Piano Recital – Join the Central Campus fine arts department for a piano recital Monday, Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Central Campus, Monte Blue Music Building (C5.151).

11/17 – Guitar Ensemble Concert – Join the Central Campus fine arts department for a guitar ensemble concert Monday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Central Campus, Monte Blue Music Building (C5.151).

11/24-30 – Thanksgiving Break – San Jacinto College will be closed for classes and all business operations from Monday, Nov. 24 until Sunday, Nov. 30.