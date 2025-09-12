San Jacinto College Procurement Department Earns 11th Consecutive National Excellence Award

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College’s Contracts and Purchasing Services department has once again been recognized among the best in the nation, receiving the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute.

This year marks the 12th time overall and 11th consecutive year that San Jacinto College has earned this prestigious honor. The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award is presented annually to agencies that demonstrate innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and a strong commitment to organizational improvement in procurement practices.

San Jacinto College is one of only 216 agencies across the United States and Canada and among just 15 higher education institutions to receive the 2025 award.

“Our procurement team plays a vital role in ensuring that San Jacinto College operates responsibly and effectively,” said Carin Hutchins, vice chancellor, fiscal affairs. “Their continued commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and customer service helps us safeguard taxpayer dollars while supporting the needs of our students, employees and community.”

The College’s Contracts and Purchasing Services department is comprised of 11 employees who oversee purchasing and contract operations with compliance, and customer-focused service. Their work ensures the College can provide high-quality resources and support to the community while maintaining the highest standards of fiscal stewardship.

The National Procurement Institute established the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement program to recognize organizations that embrace procurement excellence and set benchmarks for best practices. Award criteria evolve annually to reflect advancements in the profession and encourage ongoing organizational growth.

San Jacinto College’s long-standing record of recognition underscores its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in procurement operations.