San Jacinto College Procurement Department Earns 11th Consecutive National Excellence Award

The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

San Jacinto College Procurement Department Earns 11th Consecutive National Excellence Award

Jacquelynn Conger, Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsSeptember 12, 2025
https://www.sanjac.edu/about/news/2025/procurement-department-earns-11th-consecutive-national-excellence-award

Pasadena, Texas – San Jacinto College’s Contracts and Purchasing Services department has once again been recognized among the best in the nation, receiving the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute.

This year marks the 12th time overall and 11th consecutive year that San Jacinto College has earned this prestigious honor. The Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award is presented annually to agencies that demonstrate innovation, professionalism, productivity, leadership, and a strong commitment to organizational improvement in procurement practices.

San Jacinto College is one of only 216 agencies across the United States and Canada and among just 15 higher education institutions to receive the 2025 award.

“Our procurement team plays a vital role in ensuring that San Jacinto College operates responsibly and effectively,” said Carin Hutchins, vice chancellor, fiscal affairs. “Their continued commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and customer service helps us safeguard taxpayer dollars while supporting the needs of our students, employees and community.”

The College’s Contracts and Purchasing Services department is comprised of 11 employees who oversee purchasing and contract operations with compliance, and customer-focused service. Their work ensures the College can provide high-quality resources and support to the community while maintaining the highest standards of fiscal stewardship.

The National Procurement Institute established the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement program to recognize organizations that embrace procurement excellence and set benchmarks for best practices. Award criteria evolve annually to reflect advancements in the profession and encourage ongoing organizational growth.

San Jacinto College’s long-standing record of recognition underscores its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in procurement operations.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
San Jacinto College interns set standard for biomanufacturing collaboration
San Jacinto College interns set standard for biomanufacturing collaboration
San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025
San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
More in Showcase
Summer Break for San Jac Times, next issue is September 2025
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
More in Uncategorized
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
Art + Fun
Art + Fun
Travel Back in Time
Travel Back in Time
Student Government at San Jac: Bridging the Gap Between Students and Leadership