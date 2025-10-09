Media Alert: San Jacinto College State of the College

Please join Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor, as she presents the State of the College on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
The event theme will be “A Raven’s Journey” to showcase the influence San Jacinto College has had on the students, faculty, staff and alumni.
What:
“A Raven’s Journey” – San Jacinto College State of the College presented by Dr. Brenda Hellyer
When:
Thursday, Oct. 16
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where:
LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College
7901 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, Texas 77507
Who:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer
San Jacinto College Board of Trustees members
San Jacinto College supporters
Community leaders
Visuals:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer’s remarks
Community and Board of Trustees members interacting
Visual presentation and videos (videos can be shared upon request)
Interview Opportunities:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer
Media Contact:
Courtney Morris, Sr. Communication Coordinator
Cell: 832.324.5760
Email: [email protected]