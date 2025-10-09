The student news site of San Jacinto College

Media Alert: San Jacinto College State of the College

Jacquelynn Conger, Director Public Relations and Marketing CommunicationsOctober 9, 2025

Please join Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor, as she presents the State of the College on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. 

The event theme will be “A Raven’s Journey” to showcase the influence San Jacinto College has had on the students, faculty, staff and alumni.

What:
“A Raven’s Journey” – San Jacinto College State of the College presented by Dr. Brenda Hellyer

When:
Thursday, Oct. 16
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where:
LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College
7901 Fairmont Parkway
Pasadena, Texas 77507

Who:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer
San Jacinto College Board of Trustees members
San Jacinto College supporters
Community leaders

Visuals:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer’s remarks
Community and Board of Trustees members interacting
Visual presentation and videos (videos can be shared upon request)

Interview Opportunities:
Dr. Brenda Hellyer                                    

Media Contact:
Courtney Morris, Sr. Communication Coordinator
Cell: 832.324.5760
Email: [email protected]

