Media Alert: San Jacinto College State of the College

Please join Dr. Brenda Hellyer, San Jacinto College Chancellor, as she presents the State of the College on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

The event theme will be “A Raven’s Journey” to showcase the influence San Jacinto College has had on the students, faculty, staff and alumni.

What:

“A Raven’s Journey” – San Jacinto College State of the College presented by Dr. Brenda Hellyer

When:

Thursday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where:

LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jacinto College

7901 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, Texas 77507

Who:

Dr. Brenda Hellyer

San Jacinto College Board of Trustees members

San Jacinto College supporters

Community leaders

Visuals:

Dr. Brenda Hellyer’s remarks

Community and Board of Trustees members interacting

Visual presentation and videos (videos can be shared upon request)

Interview Opportunities:

Dr. Brenda Hellyer