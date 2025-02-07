The student news site of San Jacinto College

Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
San Jac Raven eSports Dragon Ball FighterZ event.
San Jac Ravens eSports Club – Show Off Your Gaming Skills
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Celebrating Black History Month

Links to Events
Byline photo of Josue Gaspar
Josue Gaspar, Student ReporterFebruary 7, 2025

Black History Month is celebrated every February to highlight the central role of Africans Americans in the U.S. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history. Celebrating Black History is filled with events during the month. 

Provided by San Jac central History Department

Event Links

Negris LeBrum – NYFW Show in Houston TX

Black History Market @ The Golden Market

2025 Woodson Black Fest

A Very Black Meditation on Liberation

The 4th Annual Black History Bike Tour

Black History Month Celebration at Trebly Park

Harris County Library Black History Month Movie

Aint I A Woman!’ musical performance

SOJES Black History Month program

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH: HONORING THE PAST, SHAPING THE FUTURE

Museum of Fine Arts Black History Day Family Day

Discovery Green Jazzy Sundays in the Park

 

 

Josue Gaspar
Josue Gaspar, Student Reporter
Josue Gaspar, born and raised in Houston, Texas is currently majoring in Communications with plans of transferring to the University of Houston in hopes of getting a bachelor's degree in Sports Media.  Josue wishes to work as a sports photographer, whether it’s for an NFL team, MLS team, or even a major sporting event like the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup. The dream for Gaspar is to become the photographer for Spanish giants Real Madrid, often said to be the greatest team in the world with multiple superstars such as Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and many more. A few hobbies for Gaspar are watching and playing sports such as soccer and volleyball. He also enjoys watching Formula 1 races and IMSA. Gaspar is someone who focuses on his spiritual life, loving bible study, hearing and learning the word as he encounters and finds new ways to grow his relationship with God.