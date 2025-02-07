Black History Month is celebrated every February to highlight the central role of Africans Americans in the U.S. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. Other countries around the world, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also devote a month to celebrating Black history. Celebrating Black History is filled with events during the month.
Event Links
Negris LeBrum – NYFW Show in Houston TX
Black History Market @ The Golden Market
A Very Black Meditation on Liberation
The 4th Annual Black History Bike Tour
Black History Month Celebration at Trebly Park
Harris County Library Black History Month Movie
Aint I A Woman!’ musical performance
SOJES Black History Month program
CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH: HONORING THE PAST, SHAPING THE FUTURE
Museum of Fine Arts Black History Day Family Day
Discovery Green Jazzy Sundays in the Park