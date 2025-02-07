Celebrating Black History Month

Josue Gaspar, born and raised in Houston, Texas is currently majoring in Communications with plans of transferring to the University of Houston in hopes of getting a bachelor's degree in Sports Media. Josue wishes to work as a sports photographer, whether it’s for an NFL team, MLS team, or even a major sporting event like the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup. The dream for Gaspar is to become the photographer for Spanish giants Real Madrid, often said to be the greatest team in the world with multiple superstars such as Mbappe, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and many more. A few hobbies for Gaspar are watching and playing sports such as soccer and volleyball. He also enjoys watching Formula 1 races and IMSA. Gaspar is someone who focuses on his spiritual life, loving bible study, hearing and learning the word as he encounters and finds new ways to grow his relationship with God.