Commemorate Houston’s 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 75th annual HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 28. Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis will lead the parade as this year’s Grand Marshal.

The event attracts over 200,000 people annually, with the Director of the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, overseeing it all. Susan Christian, who has served under seven mayors, and her team are dedicated to executing Houston’s Civic Celebration Programs, overseeing over 2,400 events across the city.

“Great communities build great cities. Houston is a vibrant city because of our people. The diverse blend of cultures and economies, even our weather, makes Houston a perfect place to host entertaining and fun events,” says Chrisitan.

The 2024 parade will feature new balloons, floats, and honor Houstononians who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Notable guests who previously participated in the parade, includes Jim “Mattress Mack” MacIngvale, Simon Biles, Simone Manuel, Tommy Tune, Rudy Tomjanovich, Calvin Murphy, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jose Altuve, James Hardin, Chandra Wilson, Dr. Jennifer Arnold, and Bill Klein from TLC’s The Little Couple. The list of parade participants can be found here.

For many Houstonians, the parade is the tradition that kicks off the holiday season. Bringing the opportunity for organizations, sponsors, and supporters to participate in the parade and give back to the community. The event is promoted to the community locally, regionally, and nationally through milestones like Grand Marshal announcements, float previews, entertainment rehearsals, and live morning shots on Houston-based stations featuring talent, sponsors, and spokespeople. The parade will begin on Lamar street in Downtown Houston and end on Dallas street.

“I have a passion for producing events and believe that a civic celebration plan is vital to all cities, no matter how big or small they are. Events help bring our community together through celebration even when our cities or the nation is in mourning,” says Christian.

The parade’s onlookers’ safety is prioritized through collaboration with Houston Police, Fire, and Emergency Operations team representatives to mitigate potential risks. The Houston Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE) is dedicated to facilitating safe and quality events that promote community celebration and enjoyment in a safe environment.

“Houston is a big city with a small-town heart and this parade powerfully demonstrates that feeling,” says Christian.

Engaging with Houstonians who may watch the parade, whether in-person or via televised broadcast or streaming and social media to communicate announcements and promote the event. The Mayor’s Office of Special Events is partnered with KHOU-Channel 11 to broadcast the parade on Thanksgiving Day, and sometimes later in the month, to families all over the city.

KHOU 11 City leaders announce details for Houston's 75th annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Houston’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which began in 1949, has been an annual tradition. In 2013, Houston faced the risk of losing the parade, highlighting the importance of prioritizing funding to ensure its annual return to the people.

Former Mayor Annise Parker was dedicated to preserving this tradition for future generations. Former Mayor Annise Parker was dedicated to preserving this tradition for future generations and in 2013 she tweeted, “I think we can save the Thanksgiving Day Parade. City & corporate donors are stepping up. … (but) Have to scramble since (organizers) sold floats.”

H-E-B became the title sponsor for the Thanksgiving Day parade in 2014, alongside notable sponsors Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and CITGO. The parade was revamped due to increased interest now incorporating new creative elements, making it a city-signature event.

For more information visit 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.