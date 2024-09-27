The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
San Jac's Newest campus
San Jac’s Newest campus
La Porte Pipeline Update
La Porte Pipeline Update
San Jac College October Events
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
Celebrating Our Spring 2024 Graduates
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Mother’s Day
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo: From Livestock To Leadership
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo: From Livestock To Leadership
Micro Too is Coming Near You
Micro Too is Coming Near You
AnimeVerse Fest coming to Pasadena!
AnimeVerse Fest coming to Pasadena!
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Pasadena's Strawberry Festival
Pasadena’s Strawberry Festival
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Mental Health Awareness
SJC student Jamilah Beene with mother Leticia Anderson
Mother’s Day
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Cinco de Mayo 2024
Earth Day
Earth Day
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Categories:

La Porte Pipeline Update

A Fire that Burned for 4 Days
September 27, 2024

SJC Central Campus experienced a short electricity interruption on Monday, September 16 around 10 a.m. when a white SUV hit a nearby gas pipeline.

The white SUV drove through a fence on the west side of the nearby Walmart parking lot and struck the above-ground pipeline valve. The Pipeline is located just minutes past the Central campus on Spencer Highway.

Initially, the campus was placed in a shelter-in-place procedure then soon evacuated. Authorities evacuated nearly 1000 homes. The evacuation area was a half-mile radius and reduced to include a total of 941 addresses. According to a statement by the City of Pasadena, a volunteer firefighter experienced heat stress and was treated at the scene, otherwise, no other injuries were reported.

Multiple homes near the pipeline sustained severe water and heat damage. However, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire from spreading to homes. Energy Transfer, the owner of the pipeline, is offering assistance. Those affected can call 833-226-3340 or visit the Energy Transfer Houston website.

Deer Park officials and Energy Transfer reported that the pipeline fire was extinguished after burning for four days. Authorities recovered human remains in the SUV involved in the explosion. The Deer Park Police Department and the Harris County Medical Examiner are currently following procedures for a criminal investigation.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
San Jac's Newest campus
San Jac's Newest campus
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo: From Livestock To Leadership
Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo: From Livestock To Leadership
Spring 2025 Registration Opens September 30
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success