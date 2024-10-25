San Jac Expands Mental Health Support

In a move to address the rising mental health concerns among students, San Jac has ramped up its mental health resources and support services. With a noticeable increase in cases of anxiety, depression, and adjustment difficulties, the college aims to provide a safety net for students facing mental health challenges.

“Our team has seen a lot of issues related to anxiety, depression, and troubles adjusting to the demands of college life,” says Robert Murray, Director of Mental Health Counseling at San Jacinto College.

Mental health challenges are not uncommon, but they need to be addressed quickly.

“Students should reach out to Mental Health Counseling when they are experiencing depression, anxiety, other negative thoughts, or need essential needs such as housing or food,” says Murray.

For students facing a mental health crisis, San Jacinto College has multiple options for support.

“If a student is experiencing a mental health crisis, they should call or text 988 or contact the Harris Center for Mental Health at (713) 970-7000,” advises Murray. “In case of an on-campus emergency, students can walk to any of our counseling centers located in the ACT office in the Welcome Centers at the South, Central, or North campuses.”

These walk-in centers are designed to ensure that help is readily available. There are also steps for helping a peer in distress:

“If a student or peer is struggling, they should first reach out to any of San Jac’s Mental Health Counselors. Walking the student to the counseling office or scheduling an appointment through the online portal is a good first step,” says Murray.

The online appointment scheduler can be accessed through the college’s website, and students also have the option to complete a self-referral form for counseling.

“As the Director of Mental Health Counseling, my staff and I are responsible for developing, maintaining, and enhancing the mental health services available to students. We work as a team to ensure these resources meet the growing needs of the college community,” says Murray.

In terms of awareness, Murray emphasizes the importance of recognizing early signs of mental health struggles. San Jac offers an online screening tool at https://screening.hfihub.com/sanjacinto.

“Bringing awareness to mental health and suicide prevention is crucial because it sheds light on the signs and symptoms of someone who is experiencing a mental health issue. It also provides information on how to assist those in need,” says Murray.

Accessing these resources is straightforward.

“Students can schedule an appointment using our online scheduler, complete a self-referral form, or walk into any of the Counseling Centers at North, Central, and South campuses,” Murray explains. “Additionally, they can email [email protected] for assistance.”

These resources are designed to be accessible and judgment-free, ensuring students can seek help without fear of stigma.

“It’s important to reach out before things escalate. Don’t wait until it becomes overwhelming,” says Murray.

The expansion of mental health services at San Jac College aims to provide critical support to students at every stage of their mental health journey.

The commitment to mental health support reflects San Jac College’s broader goal: to create a learning environment where every student can succeed, both academically and personally.

With a robust system of mental health resources in place, students are encouraged to take advantage of these services and to support one another in navigating the challenges of college life. For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/support/health-support/mental-health-resources/