SJC North Gallery Art Exhibit
Colton Sweet, Student ReporterFebruary 16, 2024
It+Will+Always+Be%2C+You+and+Me

A new art installation at the SJC North Gallery is being presented throughout the month of February, from the 1st through to the 29th. The opening reception is being held on February 1st for our very own SJC North alumna Gale Rodriguez and her first ever solo exhibition, “It will always be, you and me.” The artist will be presenting ten paintings and three sculptures. The cost
is free and open to the public.
The artist—Gale Rodriguez—will be exhibiting work relating to her struggle with codependency, family attachment, and her emotions regarding the upswell of independence that comes with adulthood. 
“Gale’s work for this show is an attempt to communicate her bittersweet experiences with
co-dependency, maturity, and growth,” says Professor Joe Clark,  director of SJC North Gallery 

“Her hope is that her art resonates with people who’ve had similar struggles,” says Clark. 
“My art will forever be a reflection of my loved ones, and all the communities on this planet that have historically been under/misrepresented in fine arts,” says Gale Rodriguez.
The opening Exhibit will be held at San Jacinto College North 5800 Uvalde Rd, Bld N1  Houston, TX 77049. The gallery will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and
Fridays by appointment.
Rodriquez, when describing her work, talks about the fact that as a consequence of growing up, an inevitability within the process is to grow further away from the ones that you love. Whether that’s friends or family; brothers, sisters, or parents, her works illustrate the “dream of preserving sibling bonds.”

The work on display wishes to immobilize and capture those experiences of bittersweet longing, and her hope is that her art resonates with others.
“SJC North Gallery is an educational resource for the Department of Art and Design on the
North campus of San Jacinto College. We do our best to host exhibitions that shine the light on
art and artists that align with that mission. We serve as an educational resource to encourage young artist’s by exposing them to work that will help them grow in their field,” says Clark.  
Other events will be hosted later in the year, including “Ebbflo – New Video Instillations – March 28 – April 11 and “SJC North A+D Student Show from April 25 – May 2.

For more information about events like gallery exhibitions, artist’s talks, artmaking workshops, art contests or art classes, can visit @sjc_northart on Instagram.
