Mayor’s Announcement of the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

San Jac Times student reporters were invited to the Houston Mayor’s Office to receive the official announcement regarding this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade in Downtown Houston.

Held in the legacy room at the City Hall of Houston Texas the much anticipated details for the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade have just been released by Mayor John Whitmire and Director of Affairs at HEB, Lisa Helfman.

On Thursday, November 28th 2024 at 9 a.m., the city of Houston will host its 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted by the title sponsor H.E.B.

H.E.B. has been a title sponsor for the last 16 years and has never failed to put on a great show. Families are encouraged to bring everyone from grandparents to grandchildren as it will be an occasion for all ages to marvel at the floats that will be presented in the parade.

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis has been appointed as the Grand Marshall to lead the parade as we honor Olympic medalists from Houston who competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The parade will consist of 19 unique floats that will be presented along with 21 grand balloons displayed, 6 marching bands, the Apache Belles, Tom the Turkey, and many more attractions that will be on display throughout downtown Houston.

First responding chiefs Noe Diaz and Thomas Munoz have ensured the safety of the expected 200,000 attendees during this family festive event. The parade route will start at Lamar and Smith winding through downtown and ending at Dallas and Smith with Santa ending the procession. The parade is free of charge to attend and early arrival is encouraged.

For more information on the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, check out www.khou.com or www.houstontx.gov/thanksgivingparade/.