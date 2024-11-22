The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
All about the San Jacinto North Campus Ministry
Nichos of the Afterlife
Nichos of the Afterlife
Just Stop!
Just Stop!
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
The Great Outdoors Club
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A Table for the City
A Table for the City
Spicing Up the Community
Spicing Up the Community
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
Mental Health Awareness
Mental Health Awareness
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Mayor’s Announcement of the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

Amber Hill, Student ReporterNovember 22, 2024

San Jac Times student reporters were invited to the Houston Mayor’s Office to receive the official announcement regarding this year’s Thanksgiving Day parade in Downtown Houston. 

Held in the legacy room at the City Hall of Houston Texas the much anticipated details for the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade have just been released by Mayor John Whitmire and Director of Affairs at HEB, Lisa Helfman.

On Thursday, November 28th 2024 at 9 a.m., the city of Houston will host its 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade hosted by the title sponsor H.E.B.

H.E.B. has been a title sponsor for the last 16 years and has never failed to put on a great show. Families are encouraged to bring everyone from grandparents to grandchildren as it will be an occasion for all ages to marvel at the floats that will be presented in the parade.

Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis has been appointed as the Grand Marshall to lead the parade as we honor Olympic medalists from Houston who competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The parade will consist of 19 unique floats that will be presented along with 21 grand balloons displayed, 6 marching bands, the Apache Belles, Tom the Turkey, and many more attractions that will be on display throughout downtown Houston. 

First responding chiefs Noe Diaz and Thomas Munoz have ensured the safety of the expected 200,000 attendees during this family festive event. The parade route will start at Lamar and Smith winding through downtown and ending at Dallas and Smith with Santa ending the procession. The parade is free of charge to attend and early arrival is encouraged.

COHTDP_DWC_306_23Nov23 – City of Houston HEB Thanksgiving Day parade with Co-Grand Marshalls Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rudy Tomjanovich and Calvin Murphy November 23, 2023. (Photo by Donna Carson)rr***DOWNLOAD INSTRUCTIONS***rDownload full resolution individual photos/videos by clicking the “down-facing arrow” below the preview image on the right hand side of the page. You will then be prompted to select a destination for the photo on your local computer.rrThis cloud based gallery will be available for three months in order to enable you to download all of the photos to your computer for safe long term storage. While the gallery may be in the cloud for longer than this time you should endeavor to file and secure the photos for future use in whatever manner you deem appropriate. (DONNA CARSON)

For more information on the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, check out www.khou.com or www.houstontx.gov/thanksgivingparade/.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2024
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Commemorate Houston's 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
Commemorate Houston's 75th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
More in Showcase
The Great Outdoors Club
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
A.K.A. Arcade: Unlimited Fun
Spicing Up the Community
Spicing Up the Community
Mental Health Awareness
Mental Health Awareness
Your Voters Guide
Your Voters Guide