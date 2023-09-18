The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
San Jacinto Times
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations

SJC Hispanic Culture Club
Magda Rocha, Student ReporterSeptember 18, 2023
Hispanic+Heritage+Month+Celebrations

According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2020, 62.1 million Hispanics make up the U.S, making it the second largest racial/ethic group. Hispanic Heritage Month spans from September 15 to October 15 with celebrations on and off SJCD campuses. Beyond September to October celebrations, San Jacinto College offers the Hispanic Culture Club with scheduled meetings every other Wednesday at the Central Campus Building, C3, room 225, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All enrolled students are welcomed to join.

“I believe there is a correlation between culture and academic success,” says Yesenia Chavez, “it could motivate the students or members to learn about other cultures and countries, and it can help them to be more open about other cultures.”

— Yesenia Chavez, Professor and Faculty Advisor of the Hispanic Culture Club

 

 

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Culture Club will help host a variety of events on San Jacinto College campuses. 

“It makes [students] feel proud, if they are Hispanic or Latino, it gives them a space to be a leader especially for [current] officers, and it gives them a platform to talk about their culture, their family,  or the simple freedom to communicate in Spanish if they want to,” says Chavez.

For more information about events honoring Hispanic Heritage month, view the photo gallery.

For more information about San Jacinto College Hispanic Culture Club contact Professor Yesenia Chavez at [email protected] to join today.

 
