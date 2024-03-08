Lift Your Voice and Sing

The San Jacinto College Central campus choir rehearses and performs in the Music Building in

the Jan Corbin Recital Hall in the Monte Blue Music Building (C5). The program aims to recruit graduating seniors in high school, who are looking to pursue music studies at the college level but is open to all students interested in participating.

“If you are a registered San Jac student, you can participate in the College Choir, and/or Chorale

[Small Vocal Ensemble]. If students are out there and they want to sing they should know that they have

that opportunity,” says Dr. Patrick Callaghan, Professor of Music at San Jacinto College.

The SJCC Choir Program is one entity of the Music Department. There are also smaller

ensembles open to all registered students. The Student Engagement Activities Office’s supports the Choir

Club, which is a registered student organization on campus.

Dr. Callaghan does outreach for current students at San Jacinto College that are interested in

music, to offer spots in the campus’ ensembles. The opportunities are available to students that are

music majors, non-music majors, and students taking a few classes. There are several non-majors in the

College Choir. Callaghan’s goal for the choir group is to see students’ progression in their musical

abilities.

“They’re going to learn a lot and enjoy making music together. In choir we rehearse together and

get to know each other. It is a good way to make friends,” says Callaghan about his students’

experiences.

The Choir Group performs a variety of musical styles including, classical music, jazz, African

American spirituals, and pieces from musicals. Dr. Callaghan selects the songs for performances from

various eras of music history.

While Dr. Callaghan selects most of the music for the choirs, there is a composition group in the

music department. The department holds a chorale writing competition biannually, and those who

participate get a chance to have their piece performed by the ensemble. On March 26th at 7:00pm, they

will hold a concert where students premiere a piece titled “Their Maker’s Shrine,” written by a SJCC

music student, Joseph Mills.

“If somebody comes to see our performance, I want them to feel moved by the music. Either it

made them happy, or it challenged them,” says Callaghan.

Callaghan recommends inquiring about joining the Choir Group at the end of the semester

heading into the next semester to ensure that students have more time to get registered.

For more information on the choir and chorale groups, contact Dr. Patrick Callaghan

([email protected]) or visit https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/arts/music/.