Categories:

Your Voters Guide

Celebrating Constitution Week
September 17, 2024

Important Dates to Remember

2024 Voter Registration deadlines

In-person at local election office : Oct 7

By mail (postmarked by) : Oct 7

Absentee ballot deadlines

Request ballot (received by) : Oct 25

Return ballot by mail (postmarked by) : Nov 5 by 7:00 p.m. CST

Return ballot in person : Nov 5 by 7:00 p.m. CST

2024 Voting deadlines

Early voting : Oct 21 – Nov 1

In-person : Nov 5

Fact-Checking

Avoiding propaganda, disinformation, or misinformation and gathering the truth about the candidates we elect involves Critical analysis.  Become a fact-checkerSome websites can help. You can also utilize the 5Ws and H.

  • What is the source of this information? (What)
  • Who is reporting the information? Are other credible news sources reporting the same information? (Who)
  • What is the evidence that supports the claim? (How)
  • When was this reported, or when was the original information given (it may be outdated information? (When)
  • Where was this reported – is it related to the US population or some small third-world country? Or if it is a poll, where was it taken, in an affluent rural area or a common middle-class area?
  • Why was this reported? (Why)

Do not only think critically about the information that you have gathered but think critically about your stances your preconceived ideas on topics, people and policy, and your own bias – we all have them. Be open to the idea of changing your mind as you gather the facts.

https://gigafact.org/fort-worth-report

https://www.politifact.com/texas/

https://www.click2houston.com/topic/Trust_Index/

Important Links for Your Voting Process

 

