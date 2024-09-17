Your Voters Guide

Important Dates to Remember

2024 Voting deadlines Early voting : Oct 21 – Nov 1 In-person : Nov 5 Fact-Checking Avoiding propaganda, disinformation, or misinformation and gathering the truth about the candidates we elect involves Critical analysis. Become a fact-checker. Some websites can help. You can also utilize the 5Ws and H.

What is the source of this information? (What)

Who is reporting the information? Are other credible news sources reporting the same information? (Who)

What is the evidence that supports the claim? (How)

When was this reported, or when was the original information given (it may be outdated information? (When)

Where was this reported – is it related to the US population or some small third-world country? Or if it is a poll, where was it taken, in an affluent rural area or a common middle-class area?

Why was this reported? (Why)

Do not only think critically about the information that you have gathered but think critically about your stances your preconceived ideas on topics, people and policy, and your own bias – we all have them. Be open to the idea of changing your mind as you gather the facts.

https://gigafact.org/fort-worth-report

https://www.politifact.com/texas/

https://www.click2houston.com/topic/Trust_Index/