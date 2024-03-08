The student news site of San Jacinto College

    Explosive New Presentations in Literature

    Colton Sweet, Student ReporterMarch 8, 2024
    The Communications Department at San Jacinto South campus will host a series of short sessions that explore the power of writing with dates ranging from March 20 to May 2. Speakers throughout the events will be presenting their ideas on a range of topics from Spanglish Poetry to Resume Writing. Sessions will be held at the Kaleidoscope room and snacks will be provided.

    “Professors volunteered to participate as presenters for a variety of reasons. Maybe they had a fun idea for an interactive event. They have a research niche that they want to share with students. They think Power of the Pen is a cool program that supports the college’s mission…. I don’t know, maybe some just like having a new platform for their ideas,” says Christina Crawford, English Professor at the San Jacinto South Campus.
    The will include Christina Crawford, Cristina Cardenas, Annette Zapata, Lindsay Sherrier, and Jennifer Ceda. They will be discussing the topics of “Collaborative Narratives”, “Writing Successful Recipes”, “Spanglish Poetry as Expressions of Belonging”, “Dungeons and Dragons: Character Creation”, and “Resume Writing”.

    “The presenters are faculty members from English, Speech, and Modern Language dept here at San Jac.”
    “All of the speakers are credentialed professors with completed graduate work. They do have individual expertise and research interests,” says Crawford.
    Crawford will be hosting her presentation on March 20, with Cardenas hosting hers on April 4,  Zapata on April 17,  Sherrier on April 18, and Cerda on May 2.

    “While each presentation will have some component of lecture, they will also have activities and skills take aways that students get to participate in/with, additionally, “I will be doing collaborative
    storytelling, because I think it is something students can have fun with,” says Crawford.
    Admission to the writing sessions are free.

    For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/calendar
