    Melissa Mcdonough, Student ReporterMarch 8, 2024
    Centered in Science

    The San Jacinto Science Club meets twice a month on the North and South campuses.
    “Science Club typically meets once every two weeks, so about twice a month. Our meetings are
    usually on Friday’s at 1pm and last about 30minutes to an hour depending on the agenda. We usually
    meet in the Natural Health and Sciences Building (room for this semester is TBD), says Professor
    Rejeana Stephens, Faculty Advisor for the Science Club at San Jacinto North campus.

    South Campus offers a STEM Club, while Central Campus is home to the Science Society.
    “The primary focus of the Science Club covers several things. One, to expose students to different areas that center around the different science fields in the Houston area. For example, we have visited the Houston Museum of Natural science, the Health Museum, MD Anderson and NASA. This allows for our students to explore different aspects of science in a more fun and interactive way. It also allows students to experience these well-known places in Houston who may not have had a chance to visit or haven’t visited since grade-school field trips,” says Stephens.

    While the Science club is often a meeting of the minds, there is more to it than academia.

    ”We also have guest speakers come to one of the campuses to bring the information to our students. We
    have participated in hosting guest speakers from Air Alliance Houston, NASA and some of our own San
    Jac faculty members.”

    Beyond the bi-weekly meetings, Science club participates in campus events and fundraising as well.

    “We have also participated in on campus activities such as the “Spook-Tacular”, various STEM events and fundraising,” says  Stephens, “We participate in the SEA offices on campus Club Recruiting
    activities to get our name out on campus. Our fundraising also typically encourages students to join, as
    the last big one we did, which was a few years ago now, was a Faculty vs Student Dodgeball game. I am
    not sure when the next upcoming event on campus is for this semester.”
    Meetings are also safe spaces for intellectual conversations.

    “We also talk about the science courses our active members are in, offer support and help or tutoring if we can. If not, we try to help guide them to the correct group, person or location for the correct help or support for their specific question,” says Stephens.

    Science Club is open to all San Jac students across all SJC campuses.
    “The club is centered around exploration, but it all depends on the current students who are participating. Therefore, it changes from semester to semester or year to year in terms
    of what we do,” says Stephens.
     “Any SJC student from any campus can join and is welcome! We are open to any active SJC
    student that is interested. They don’t even have to be in a science or STEM major,” says Stephens.
    Science Club at North and South campuses and the Science Society at Central all bare some similarities.
    “We are similar in what we do. We both help with scholarship info, CVs/resumes and skills, as
    well as introduce students to different science opportunities, show them that science and careers in
    science can be fun. And help in networking to help build connections for future opportunities,” says Stephens.

    For more information contact [email protected] or ([email protected].
