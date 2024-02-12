MindTrekkers 2024

Thousands of young local students from La Porte ISD, Deer Park ISD, and Channelview ISD which surround the Pasadena, Texas area are invited on March 7 and March 8 to the San Jacinto College Central Campus in the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) building, to experience the Mind Trekkers Adventures in STEM Festival.

“Since 2016, Mind Trekkers has been one of San Jacinto College’s largest STEM outreach initiatives and has seen has seen more than 36,000 sixth graders. For the 2024 Mind

Trekkers event, we expect about 5,300 sixth graders,” says Andrea Vasquez, San Jacinto College’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives Projects.

Every year San Jac reaches out to thousands of students to interest them in STEM focused experiments, activities, and demonstrations that young students can enjoy and learn from. Some of these include activities like “Cloud in a Bottle, Robotics, Musical Fruit, Chemistry in a Bag, Foam Gnomes, and the ever-popular Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) Ice Cream and Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) Explosion”.

This year there is more experiments located outside of the CPET building, introducing “Giant Bubbles, Centripetal Force Mug, Buoyancy Battle, and Anti-Gravity Bottle”. But not only 6th grade students are able to enjoy this event. On Thursday, March 7th, Mind Trekkers Family Night will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the San Jacinto College Central Campus in the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) building and is free and open to the public with all ages welcome.