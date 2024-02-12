Attention+Recreational+Boaters

San Jacinto Maritime Campus will be partnering with Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee to host the Galveston Bay Mariners Connect on February 24, 2024, at the San Jacinto Maritime Technology and Training Center campus in at 3700 Old Highway 146, LaPorte TX 77571. This free, 1 day, community event will be an opportunity for recreational boaters and professional mariners to learn about various safety topics. People working in closely related, shoreside fields may also benefit from attending.

“The event will not necessarily be geared towards prospective students. It is to facilitate discussion between recreational boaters and professional mariners. We are trying to increase

communications and shared safe water ways,” says Captain Amy Arrowood, Director, Maritime Credit Program.

The Galveston Bay Mariners event will feature a maritime simulator, as well as presentations from Houston Pilots USCG Vessell traffic service.

“We are hoping to get over 50 people to attend the Mariners Connect on Feb 24,” says Arrowood.

The day will also include an overview of maritime terminology and operations, as well as maritime regulations.

“This will be the 5th annual event of this type,” says Arrowood.

For more information or to register for this event visit Galveston Bay Mariners Connect.