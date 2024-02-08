The student news site of San Jacinto College

    Black History Month

    Your Guide to Celebrations and Happenings in the City
    February 8, 2024
    Black+History+Month

    Rather you are celebrating or just want to explore, we have an activity for you. Search below for Black History Month Celebrations and Happenings in the city of Houston and surrounding areas. 

    February 8 – The Children’s Museum of Houston is hosting “Free Family Night: Celebrating Black History Month and Lunar New Year” from 6 p.m – to 7:30 p.m. For more information visit https://dancesourcehouston.org/event/free-family-night-celebrating-black-history-month-and-lunar-new-year/

    February 8 – Central Market Cooking School will host “Five O’clock Social Hour” The menu items will highlight small plates, dips, and appetizers created by Black chefs, cookbook authors, and recipe developers. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-black-history-month-five-oclock-social-hour-tickets-780432734317

    February 10 – Black History Month at GreenStreet will honor and embrace the rich cultural heritage of the African diaspora from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-at-greenstreet-tickets-782710386837

    February 16 – Discovery Green will host Rhythms & Reflections: Echoes of Black Legacy featuring Flash Gordon Parks and Phillip Pyle II. For more information visit https://www.visithoustontexas.com/event/rhythms-%26-reflections%3A-echoes-of-black-legacy/102755/ 

    February 17 – The Children’s Museum of Houston is hosting “Black History Experience” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit https://www.cmhouston.org/events/black-history-experience

    February 17 – Black History Now: A Cultural celebration  in Midtown Houston, Texas. Activities will include face painting, temporary tattoo art, DIY stickers, and interactive chalk art.. For more information visit https://midtownhouston.com/event/black-history-now-celebration/

    February 17 – Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church is hosting “Black History Month Celebration — AAPOL” from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information visit https://www.aapol.org/upcoming-events/black-history-month-celebration

    February 18 – Trill 4 Life Radio will present their 1st Anuual Black Business Expo at Lacy’s. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-expo-tickets-824574282877

    February 22 – 23  – Gremillion on Sunset is hosting a 2-day celebration titled “A Classically Black Celebration”
