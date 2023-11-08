The student news site of San Jacinto College

    Goat Yoga and Food Drive

    Erika Rodriguez, Student ReporterNovember 8, 2023

    Student Engagement and Support is hosting a mental health event for all students on November 16 at SJC-North, South, Central and Generation Park campuses. The event is goat yoga and a food drive all in one.

    “Students will learn more about San Jacinto Marketplace as well as be able to engage with San Jacinto
    Counselors,” says Amanda Zavala a Student Engagement and Support Specialist.
    Goat yoga is an activity that can help students reduce their stress and anxiety. Animal therapy provides comfort for individuals experiencing stress.
    “Faculty and Staff across the district will be donating and donations will be given out at this event,” says Zavala.
    Student Engagement and Support have been working towards hosting more events that showcase the different resources they provide.

    “We are working towards partnering with departments and classes to bring a glimpse of the market to more students,” says Zavala.
    San Jacinto College offers mental health resources for students.
    For more information visit the Student Engagement and Support office.

