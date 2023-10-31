There will be an art exhibition, music, food, and fun at Dia de Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life, Culture, and Creativity hosted by SJC Art North Gallery, located in the Grant Fine Arts Center In SJC North

Campus. The opening is November 2, from 6 to 8 P.M.

“Folk art reflects culture and community through art and crafts made in traditional styles and techniques handed down from generation to generation. As a community art space in the North Channel area, we feel a responsibility to shine a light on these traditions to ensure they are not lost or forgotten,” says Joe Clark.

Joe Clark has been an instructor in the Department of Art and Design at San Jacinto College North since 2002. He also serves as SJC North Art Gallery Director, in addition to teaching Art History and advanced Drawing and Printmaking.

“This is an event we’ve held periodically since I began working as gallery coordinator and director at North Gallery in 2008. Our goal has always been to celebrate Mexican culture – the beautiful art, food and music associated with the traditions of the Day of the Dead,” says Clark.

The exhibition features a range of artwork created by SJC North Art and Design students and graduates, as well as unique contributions from Sarah Chaudhary’s Modern Language students and a live musical performance by Professor Travis Maslen’s music students.

“The gallery has hosted similar events since the gallery opened in 2005 but over the years the event has grown from just a few art students wanting to get together to create a fun activity, to a larger, more collaborative, and inclusive event where we anticipate an attendance of a hundred or more students, alumni, friends, and family,” says Clark.

The Department of Music, the Department of Art and Design, the Art Gallery, and the Department of Modern Languages on the North Campus have all worked together to make this event possible.

“Students have spent the last month creating Retablos, and Ofrendas for this event. Retablos are small folk votive or devotional paintings on panels meant to give thanks for a significant event in someone’s life. An ofrenda is an altar constructed to honor our lost loved ones,” says Clark.

Visitors to the gallery will have an opportunity to view altars, experience shared memories, and honor family members, friends, and loved ones. The event is a celebration of life.

“Events at North Gallery are always free and open to everyone. SJC North Art Gallery is an educational resource for the Department of

Art and Design at San Jacinto College North,” says Clark.

Each artwork on display at the exhibition is the result of additional effort on the part of the teachers, alumni, and students.

“For this exhibition, students were introduced to the traditions and history of votive paintings and altars associated with Dia de Los Muertos, and then encouraged to create works of art which reflected their own voice and interpretations,” says Clark.

The exhibition will be held November 2-16.

For more information about classes, gallery exhibits, art competitions, and workshops in artmaking visit @sjc_northart on Instagram.