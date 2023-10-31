San Jac Ravens Softball Head-on Texas Strykers Game

The San Jacinto College Ravens Softball team is gearing up to face the Texas Strykers on November 1, 2023, in their final Fall game at the South Campus field, located at 13735 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089. Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and attend the game for free.

“This upcoming match against the Texas Strykers on November 1, 2023, is not just a game; it marks our first-ever encounter with this respected team and signifies the conclusion of our Fall season. We’re leaving no stone unturned in our preparations, ensuring we put on a remarkable show for our fans and community,” says Head Coach Kelly Saenz.

As anticipation builds for this significant game, Coach Saenz provides insights into the team’s approach.

“We’re dedicated to being well-prepared, playing cohesively as a team, and making sound decisions on both offense and defense,” says Saenz.

Saenz also proudly highlights the team’s legacy.

“In addition to last year’s remarkable 42-19 record and a host of individual accolades, the Ravens Softball team has consistently outperformed expectations over the years, clinching conference championships and regional tournament victories. Their triumphant appearances in the NJCAA Softball World Series are a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence. This rich history fuels their enthusiasm for the upcoming game against the Texas Strykers, and the players are determined to uphold this storied legacy,” says Saenz.

Despite all their accomplishments, the team believes in hard work and preparation.

“This is our last home game for the fall, and they have a few players who are interested in joining our softball team in the future. It’s an opportunity for both teams to evaluate potential recruits. We believe this game will be an exciting showcase for students and the community, offering a final chance to see the team in action before the spring season,” says Saenz

The game will be streamed on the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sanjacsoftball

“We plan to be well-prepared for any scenario, emphasizing cohesive teamwork and making sound decisions on both offense and defense. Fans can anticipate an exciting display of skill, strong pitching, and a thrilling showcase of hitting prowess from our players,” says Saenz.

The Ravens have prepared for this particular matchup for some time.

“Our dedicated focus on this game began on Monday, October 30th, ensuring we leave no room for surprises. We’ve been practicing and refining our skills throughout the semester, having played 18 games prior to this match to fine-tune our performance,” says Saenz.

For more information, visit San Jacinto Sports website.