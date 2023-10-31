Celebrating+Day+of+the+Dead

The Hispanic Heritage Club will be hosting an event to celebrate Dia de los Muertos on November 1st. The event will be held in San Jacinto-North Student Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“It is celebrated in Mexico, the USA and other Latin American countries. It has been celebrated in Mexico for more than 2,000 years by our Hispanic ancestors. It was only a cultural celebration in the past but when the Catholics came to Mexico from Spain, they celebrated it too,” says Professor Yesenia Chaves, Sponsor of the Hispanic Culture Club.

The most important object to bring is a picture of your loved one. The event will host games related to Dia de los Muertos, make ofrendas, or alters, for attendees to make to honor their loved ones who have passed with available supplies and example ofrendas.

The Hispanic Culture Club is inviting students and faculty alike to come and celebrate the holiday together.

“Now the celebration is only two days. Before, it was the whole month. On November 1 we

celebrate All Saints Day and on November 2 we celebrate the babies who passed away. It is believed that dead people come to visit their relatives on those days. That is why people do cultural and religious

celebrations at home and at the cemetery. Some important symbols and words related to these

celebrations are the Catrinas (skeleton lady), the altars, and cultural and or religious celebrations,” says Chavez.

The altar’s purpose is to honor your deceased loved ones so it is important that it must be made with consideration and care. It is said that on Day of the Dead, the deceased will visit the land of the living. In Mexico, it is customary to leave food that the deceased loved ones enjoyed in life on the ofrenda or alter.

Ofrendas are altars usually decorated with pictures of loved ones, their favorite foods, drinks, candles, sugar skulls, and religious objects. Flowers, marigolds specifically, are also placed around or on the altar because it is said that the bright colors attract the spirits of the dead. Ofrendas are usually in homes, churches, or cemeteries, but can be placed anywhere.

Preparations for the holiday sometimes start weeks in advance.

Professor Yesenia Chavez has had experience with having her Spanish classes make ofrendas as well

as having the club make them so she will have past ofrendas ready for people who may need help making

their own.

For more information about the event email Professor Yesenia Chavez, @ [email protected].