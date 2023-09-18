Safe, Healthy, High-Quality Childcare

San Jacinto Central Campus provides childcare services for those in need of support. “We are a Lab School accredited through NAEYC,” says Abigail Ramirez, Director at the Children’s Center, Central Campus.

“ “Our purpose is to help children develop the skills needed to be successful in life through their development in a safe and nurturing environment that supports them holistically” — Abigail Ramirez

“I do believe that everyone is always in need of assistance,” says Abigail Ramirez, Director at the Children’s Center Central Campus.

Currently, 66 families are being supported through the Children’s Center. The Children’s Center also help with the care of SJCD employee’s children.

The Children’s Center/Lab School accept children from ages 6-weeks old to 5-years-old.

“Our purpose is to help children develop the skills needed to be successful in life through their development in a safe and nurturing environment that supports them holistically, ” says

Ramirez.

All families are placed on the waitlist on a first come, first serve basis. Families can access this service through the San Jac website with currently enrolled students receiving priority on the waitlist. The waitlist for the Spring 2024 semester will be available on November 1 and April 1 for the Summer and Fall 2024 semesters. The waitlist can be found by clicking here.

The Children’s Center offers payment plans dependents on the age of the child, the contract terms families select, and whether the family member is a current San Jacinto student. There is a 10% discount on tuition for each additional child in the same family.

The Children’s Center/Lab School is located at Building C6. or 3202 Luella BIVD La Porte, Texas 77571. The Lab School on Central Campus is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and a recognized Texas Rising Star provider. It is licensed by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and is in good standing with the state of Texas. The North Campus Lab School closed May 31, 2022. The Bezos Academy preschool opened April 2023 and is located on San Jacinto College- North campus.

For more information about the Childresn’s Center/Lab School at San Jacinto College – Central campus visit https://testwww.sanjac.edu/child-care. For more information about The Bezos Academy preschool located on San Jacinto College – North campus contact [email protected]