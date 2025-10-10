Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm

Located in Alvin, Texas, Froberg’s Farm has been running its beloved fall festival for over 13 years, drawing families from all across the Houston area. The Fall Festival is Brazoria County’s largest. This ongoing event started on September 20 and will conclude on November 9. Pricing for the festivals is $10 from Monday through Friday and $15 on Saturdays and Sundays, which includes access to all major attractions. The Fall Festival reminds visitors of the importance of buying local and sustaining agricultural traditions.

Although the corn maze is one of the main attractions, Froberg’s Fall Festival also offers other engaging activities such as Strawberry Express, Plastic Duck Races, Mega Slide, Mining Sluice, Jumping Pillow, Bee Coaster, Apple Blaster, Paintball Gallery, Flower Picking, and Pumpkin Painting.

“Family farms have had a much harder time staying in business these days, bringing our produce to larger grocery stores that offer less and less. My uncle saw a farm in Indiana promoting a corn maze to help boost income, and after trying it ourselves the first year, it was a hit that truly changed everything,” says Tyler Froberg, event coordinator and owner.

Froberg’s Farm includes a vibrant pumpkin patch along with tractor rides across the farm, flower picking, and pig racing that always draws cheerful crowds. Pig racing was Mr. Froberg’s pick for his favorite event to watch. For the younger children, there is also a spacious playground, so parents can relax and enjoy some food from the many local food trucks that will also be on site.

The main farmers’ market will be open, and all of the produce that Froberg’s Farm offers will also be available for sale. Froberg’s Farm also has a bakery with fresh-baked goods, including their famous fried pies.

For more information, visit https://frobergsfarm.com/fall_festival/.