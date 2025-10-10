The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm

Byline photo of Ty Franke
Ty Franke, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

Located in Alvin, Texas, Froberg’s Farm has been running its beloved fall festival for over 13 years, drawing families from all across the Houston area.  The Fall Festival is Brazoria County’s largest. This ongoing event started on September 20 and will conclude on November 9. Pricing for the festivals is $10 from Monday through Friday and $15 on Saturdays and Sundays, which includes access to all major attractions. The Fall Festival reminds visitors of the importance of buying local and sustaining agricultural traditions.

Although the corn maze is one of the main attractions, Froberg’s Fall Festival also offers other engaging activities such as Strawberry Express, Plastic Duck Races, Mega Slide, Mining Sluice, Jumping Pillow, Bee Coaster, Apple Blaster, Paintball Gallery, Flower Picking, and Pumpkin Painting.

“Family farms have had a much harder time staying in business these days, bringing our produce to larger grocery stores that offer less and less. My uncle saw a farm in Indiana promoting a corn maze to help boost income, and after trying it ourselves the first year, it was a hit that truly changed everything,” says Tyler Froberg, event coordinator and owner.

Froberg’s Farm includes a vibrant pumpkin patch along with tractor rides across the farm, flower picking, and pig racing that always draws cheerful crowds. Pig racing was Mr. Froberg’s pick for his favorite event to watch. For the younger children, there is also a spacious playground, so parents can relax and enjoy some food from the many local food trucks that will also be on site. 

The main farmers’ market will be open, and all of the produce that Froberg’s Farm offers will also be available for sale. Froberg’s Farm also has a bakery with fresh-baked goods, including their famous fried pies.

For more information, visit https://frobergsfarm.com/fall_festival/.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
More in Lifestyle and Entertainment
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
End of Summer Sand & Sun
End of Summer Sand & Sun
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
More in Showcase
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Join FBLA
Join FBLA
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
from left to right: Alexandra Martinez president of south campus, Professor Blevins, south campus advisor, Dr. Potter central and online campus advisor, and Summer Plutae president of central campus
Portland Bound: TSTA-AE Recap
San Jacinto College employee honored with ACCT Award
San Jacinto College employee honored with ACCT Award
About the Contributor
Ty Franke
Ty Franke, Student Reporter
Ty Franke is currently a student enrolled in San Jac’s communications program. Outside of school, he is a barista at the Java Owl, his local coffee shop. He plans to transfer to a larger university to complete his bachelor’s in communications and land a job in the technical field.