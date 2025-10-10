Pets and Pumpkins

The Pasadena Animal Shelter is hosting the annual Pets & Pumpkins event. This is the 10th year for Pets & Pumpkins, and will take place at 5160 Burke Road, Pasadena, TX. Saturday, October 25th, 2025. Anyone is welcome to join and browse the local vendors from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets and enjoy several activities, and maybe take home a new furry friend.

“Pets & Pumpkins brings the community together in a joyful, family-friendly way while raising awareness for pet adoption. It creates opportunities for connection, compassion, and fun, all while helping animals find loving homes. It’s a Halloween celebration for all to enjoy, including pets,” says Brandi Bass, Marketing Specialist.

To get involved with the event, you can participate in the Trunk-or-Treat activity or host your own vendor booth.

“The vendor fee is a $35 donation, which helps support our events team in bringing fun, family-friendly events like this to the community. This year’s event will feature a variety of vendors, including arts & crafts, therapy & wellness, gym memberships & personal training, crochet & beaded novelties, embroidered truck hat bar, charm jewelry bar, pet goods & treats, and delicious BBQ & fresh lemonade,” says Bass.

There are several ways to get involved with the animal shelter, such as donating or volunteering.

“Donations will be accepted at the event and are always deeply appreciated. Every dollar goes directly toward the care of our animals, covering things like food, medical treatment, enrichment, and more. Donations truly help save lives and give pets the second chances they deserve,” says Bass.

You could also take an adoptable pet on a Doggie Date.

“Doggie Dates let you take one of our shelter dogs out for a fun day away from the kennel, whether it’s a walk in the park, getting a pup cup, or a relaxing cuddle session at home. It helps dogs decompress and gives us valuable info about their personalities. Yes, you can absolutely sign up in person at the event,” says Bass.

Help Pasadena Animal Shelter reach its adoption goal this year.

“In past years, our goal was to find loving homes for at least 15-20 pets during the event. Thanks to our amazing community, we’ve often reached, and sometimes surpassed, that goal. It’s one of our favorite parts of the day,” says Bass.

The adoption center is always accepting help from the community.

“We often face overcrowding, rising medical costs, and a need for more adopters, fosters, and volunteers. People can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word. Every bit of support makes a difference in the lives of these animals,” says Bass.

Donate to the Pasadena Animal Shelter at linktr.ee/pasadenaanimalshelter.