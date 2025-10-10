The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Pets and Pumpkins
Pets and Pumpkins
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
The Legacy of Professor St. Julian-Varnon
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

Pets and Pumpkins

Byline photo of Bryce Strickland
Bryce Strickland, Student ReporterOctober 10, 2025

The Pasadena Animal Shelter is hosting the annual Pets & Pumpkins event.  This is the 10th year for Pets & Pumpkins, and will take place at 5160 Burke Road, Pasadena, TX. Saturday, October 25th, 2025. Anyone is welcome to join and browse the local vendors from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Attendees are encouraged to bring their pets and enjoy several activities, and maybe take home a new furry friend.

“Pets & Pumpkins brings the community together in a joyful, family-friendly way while raising awareness for pet adoption. It creates opportunities for connection, compassion, and fun, all while helping animals find loving homes. It’s a Halloween celebration for all to enjoy, including pets,” says Brandi Bass, Marketing Specialist.

To get involved with the event, you can participate in the Trunk-or-Treat activity or host your own vendor booth.

“The vendor fee is a $35 donation, which helps support our events team in bringing fun, family-friendly events like this to the community. This year’s event will feature a variety of vendors, including arts & crafts, therapy & wellness, gym memberships & personal training, crochet & beaded novelties, embroidered truck hat bar, charm jewelry bar, pet goods & treats, and delicious BBQ & fresh lemonade,” says Bass.

There are several ways to get involved with the animal shelter, such as donating or volunteering.

“Donations will be accepted at the event and are always deeply appreciated. Every dollar goes directly toward the care of our animals, covering things like food, medical treatment, enrichment, and more. Donations truly help save lives and give pets the second chances they deserve,” says Bass.

You could also take an adoptable pet on a Doggie Date.

“Doggie Dates let you take one of our shelter dogs out for a fun day away from the kennel, whether it’s a walk in the park, getting a pup cup, or a relaxing cuddle session at home. It helps dogs decompress and gives us valuable info about their personalities. Yes, you can absolutely sign up in person at the event,” says Bass.

Help Pasadena Animal Shelter reach its adoption goal this year.

“In past years, our goal was to find loving homes for at least 15-20 pets during the event. Thanks to our amazing community, we’ve often reached, and sometimes surpassed, that goal. It’s one of our favorite parts of the day,” says Bass.

The adoption center is always accepting help from the community.

“We often face overcrowding, rising medical costs, and a need for more adopters, fosters, and volunteers. People can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply spreading the word. Every bit of support makes a difference in the lives of these animals,” says Bass.

Donate to the Pasadena Animal Shelter at linktr.ee/pasadenaanimalshelter.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
Start Your Engines San Jac: On The Magic Book Bus!
San Jac to Host National Night Out
San Jac to Host National Night Out
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Celebrating Thought in Philosophy Club
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Pop-Up Classes: A Solution?
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Ravens Rave for Writing Day!
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
Fall Festival At Frobergs Farm
More in Lifestyle and Entertainment
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
Explore heritage, printmaking, and nostalgia at San Jac
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
San Jacinto College theatre celebrates timeless comedy with a season of interactive entertainment
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
Spray City Walls Graffiti Battle
End of Summer Sand & Sun
End of Summer Sand & Sun
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Pasadena Little Theatre's 71st Season
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
Houston Vinyl Record Show Returns
More in Showcase
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Purpose: A Faculty Excellence Institute Podcast
Join FBLA
Join FBLA
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Join the Hispanic Cultural Club
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
Workshop: Start a Business While Working a Full-Time Job
from left to right: Alexandra Martinez president of south campus, Professor Blevins, south campus advisor, Dr. Potter central and online campus advisor, and Summer Plutae president of central campus
Portland Bound: TSTA-AE Recap
San Jacinto College employee honored with ACCT Award
San Jacinto College employee honored with ACCT Award
About the Contributor
Bryce Strickland
Bryce Strickland, Student Reporter
Bryce Strickland is a Communications major at San Jac. He plans on transferring to the University of Houston Clear Lake, where he will continue his education, pursuing a minor in marketing. With a communications degree and a marketing degree, he is striving to be the head of social media at a company or act as a representative for a product. On his days off, he enjoys seeing live music and live theatre.