San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025

9/2 — Be Kind, Rewind — Be Kind, Rewind will be featured at the San Jacinto College South Gallery (S15.143) from Tuesday, Sept. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 6, inviting visitors to step into the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Created with the Houston Toy Museum, the exhibition celebrates the toys, games, and pop culture that shaped generations—from Barbie and G.I. Joe to Atari and VHS classics. Guests can explore retro artifacts, video game stations, a VHS library, and immersive throwback spaces. Learn more at sanjac.edu.

9/18 — Printmakers of SFA —Join the San Jac North Gallery for the Printmakers of SFA exhibit running from Thursday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Oct. 16. The exhibition showcases the creative work of current students, alumni, and faculty from Stephen F. Austin State University, highlighting a variety of printmaking techniques. A reception will be held at the North Gallery on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Grant Fine Arts Center (N1). Admission is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Learn more at instagram.com/sjc_northart.

9/24-28 — Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed: A Family Comedy/Melodrama — Back by popular public demand, come cheer on the hero and throw popcorn at the villain! San Jacinto College Central Campus theatre and film presents Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed playing from Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Powell Arena Theatre (C13). Learn more at sanjac.edu.

9/29 — Registration for Winter Mini/Spring Opens — Registration for the winter mini and spring terms opens Monday, Sept. 29.