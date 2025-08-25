San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025

The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
The Industrial Technology Showcase official flyer.
Discover the Industrial Technology Showcase!
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
The Essence of Artistry: A Deep Dive into Reigning Fire No.2
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
San Jac College Advances Industrial Tech
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
Ravens Aims for National Championship in 2025 Spring Season
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town
Lisa, Amur Leopard Photo Courtesy of Houston Zoo
Feast with the Beasts Returns
Courtesy Elephant Family and Newport Restoration Foundation.
The Great Elephant Migration Stamps Into Houston
Opening Day, March 4, 2025 –Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.
San Jac's TSTA
San Jac’s TSTA
Journey to the Top
Journey to the Top
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

San Jacinto College Calendar Brief: September 2025

Melissa Trevizo, External Communications CoordinatorAugust 25, 2025
  EDITOR’S NOTE: This month’s calendar brief summarizes upcoming and timely events and calendar items from San Jacinto College.

For more information or assistance in arranging interviews, please get in touch with the San Jacinto College communications staff member listed above.

San Jacinto College Campus Locations:

North Campus: 5800 Uvalde Road, Houston, Texas 77049

Central Campus: 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas 77505

South Campus: 13735 Beamer Road, Houston, Texas 77089

Generation Park Campus: 13455 Lockwood Road, Building 2, Houston, Texas 77044

Maritime Campus: 3700 Old Highway 146, La Porte, Texas 77571

 

9/1 — Labor Day Holiday — The College and all business operations will be closed Monday, Sept. 1, in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. 

 

9/2 — Be Kind, Rewind — Be Kind, Rewind will be featured at the San Jacinto College South Gallery (S15.143) from Tuesday, Sept. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 6, inviting visitors to step into the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Created with the Houston Toy Museum, the exhibition celebrates the toys, games, and pop culture that shaped generations—from Barbie and G.I. Joe to Atari and VHS classics. Guests can explore retro artifacts, video game stations, a VHS library, and immersive throwback spaces. Learn more at sanjac.edu.

 

9/18 — Printmakers of SFA Join the San Jac North Gallery for the Printmakers of SFA exhibit running from Thursday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Oct. 16. The exhibition showcases the creative work of current students, alumni, and faculty from Stephen F. Austin State University, highlighting a variety of printmaking techniques. A reception will be held at the North Gallery on Friday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Grant Fine Arts Center (N1). Admission is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Learn more at instagram.com/sjc_northart.

 

9/24-28 — Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed: A Family Comedy/Melodrama — Back by popular public demand, come cheer on the hero and throw popcorn at the villain! San Jacinto College Central Campus theatre and film presents Battle Cattle Booty Betrayed playing from Wednesday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Sept. 28 at the Powell Arena Theatre (C13). Learn more at sanjac.edu.

 

9/29 — Registration for Winter Mini/Spring Opens — Registration for the winter mini and spring terms opens Monday, Sept. 29. 
  About San Jacinto College

Surrounded by monuments of history, evolving industries, maritime enterprises of today, and the space age of tomorrow, San Jacinto College has served the people of East Harris County, Texas, since 1961. The College is ranked second in the nation among more than 1,100 community colleges, as designated by the Aspen Institute and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction in 2020. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution that spans five campuses, plus an online college, San Jacinto College serves approximately 45,000 credit and non-credit students annually. It offers more than 200 degrees and certificates across eight major areas of study that put students on a path to transfer to four-year institutions or enter the workforce. The College is fiscally sound, holding bond ratings of AA+ by Standard & Poor’s and Aa2 by Moody’s.

For more information about San Jacinto College visit sanjac.edu.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall 2025
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
San Jacinto College Named One of Texas’ Top 10 EMS Programs
Welcome Back San Jac!
Welcome Back San Jac!
More in Showcase
Summer Break for San Jac Times, next issue is September 2025
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
Wilson wins re-election; run-off set for position 3
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
San Jac, Texas State sign co-enrollment agreement
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
Mustang Week Texas: The Ultimate Car Gathering
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
San Jac Faculty Member Reflects on 25 Years of Impact and Growth
Orange Horse by David Best
38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade and Festival Rolls Back Into Town