American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event

This Valentine’s Day, the American Craniofacial Association (ACA) is hosting an exciting fundraiser at Ernie’s Restaurant in Pasadena to support families facing craniofacial challenges on Friday, at 5:30 p.m. The event features a dinner, engaging games, and a charity auction, and women receive a rose and chocolates in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

“The gala is not just about raising funds but also about bringing people together for a meaningful celebration,” says Lynna McGuyer, co-founder and COO.

Attendees enjoy a three-course meal, an open bar, and live music from loved local country band Cooper Wade.

The funds raised are dedicated to helping families in need, such as 8-year-old Rylie Kate Rollins, who is preparing for physical therapy following hip surgery.

“Our goal is to make a significant difference, and we are eager to see Rylie walk on her own son,” says McGuyer.

The association has made significant strides in assisting families with craniofacial anomalies through events like these.

“Each year, our events draw more community members who are eager to contribute and learn more about our cause,” says McGuyer.

The ACA’s efforts provide essential support services, medical treatments, and advocacy for families, transforming lives.

ACA also offers numerous volunteer opportunities for individuals looking to give back to their community. Whether helping out at events, participating in fundraising efforts, or providing administrative support, volunteers play a crucial role in the success of ACA’s initiatives.

“We welcome volunteers of all backgrounds and skills. It’s a rewarding way to make a difference,” says McGuyer.

Looking ahead, ACA plans to host several more events throughout the year, including the annual Purse Bingo in the fall at the Fountain Blu Event Center in Pasadena. These events serve as crucial fundraisers and offer a fun way for the community to stay involved.

For more details on how to contribute or to participate in upcoming events, visit acatexas.org or follow ACA on social media.