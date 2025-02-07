Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season

HOUSTON— This winter, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) presents a season that bridges the worlds of classical opera and Broadway with two iconic productions: Puccini’s La bohème and Bernstein’s West Side Story. Performances run January 31 through February 15 at the Wortham Theater Center.

These productions, though separated by language, era, and setting, share a common theme—love flourishing against adversity. La bohème explores the struggles of young Parisian artists in the 19th century, while West Side Story places Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in the racial tensions of 1950s New York.

A Classic Tragedy: La bohème

Puccini’s La bohème production follows a group of young Bohemians in Paris, grappling with poverty while pursuing their artistic passions. At the heart of the story is the ill-fated romance between the poet Rodolfo and the seamstress Mimì, whose battle with tuberculosis ultimately leads to a tragic end.

This season’s La bohème is directed by Tony Award-winner John Caird (Les Misérables, Spirited Away stage adaptation). His interpretation of the opera features a set designed by David Farley, composed entirely of painted canvases—a visual representation of the characters’ artistic ambitions.

Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz stars as Mimì, while Rodolfo is portrayed by Michael McDermott, a promising tenor from HGO’s Butler Young Artist Studio. Their performances bring new depth to a story that has remained emotionally resonant for over a century.

“La bohème is an ideal opera for first-time audiences,” said Joe Cadagin, Audience Education and Communications Manager at HGO, “its melodies are instantly recognizable, and its themes of love, struggle, and loss are universally understood.”

The musical Rent is a modern adaptation, shifting the story to 1990s New York and replacing tuberculosis with the AIDS epidemic.

Broadway Meets Opera in West Side Story

West Side Story brings a high-energy fusion of opera, Broadway, and ballet to the stage. A retelling of Romeo and Juliet, the musical follows two rival gangs—the Jets and the Sharks—battling for control of the Upper West Side of Manhattan. At its center, Tony and Maria struggle to preserve their love amid violence and deep-seated racial tensions.

Francesca Zambello, who previously directed HGO’s The Sound of Music, helms this production. Her direction embraces the grand scale of opera while preserving the raw intensity of musical theater. The show also features Jerome Robbins’ original choreography, reinforcing its Broadway roots.

The cast includes Shereen Pimentel as Maria, a role she previously performed in a Broadway revival. Opposite her, operatic tenor Brenton Ryan portrays Tony. Yesenia Ayala (Anita), Kyle Coffman (Riff), and Yurel Echezarreta bring experience from both Broadway and Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story.

Adding to the production’s significance, acclaimed soprano Ana María Martínez makes a guest appearance as the owner of the bridal shop where Maria works. She will perform “Somewhere”, one of the most beloved songs from the musical.

“West Side Story is a hybrid of Broadway, ballet, and opera,” said Cadagin. “Its choreography, music, and storytelling create an emotional impact that resonates as powerfully today as it did in 1957.”

A Season Focused on Love’s Complexities

HGO’s theme for the season, Truly, Madly, Deeply, explores the complexities of love. In La bohème, love is fleeting, shaped by poverty and illness. In West Side Story, love becomes a rebellious force, struggling against social and racial divides.

“Both productions tell the story of young lovers whose fates are shaped by the society around them,” Cadagin said. “Tony and Maria’s love is destroyed by prejudice, while Mimì and Rodolfo’s romance is overshadowed by illness and poverty. The tragedies of these characters reflect larger societal issues that are just as relevant today.”

Both productions ultimately question whether love alone is enough to overcome the external forces working against it. Whether it is 19th-century Paris or mid-century Manhattan, these stories suggest that love, no matter how passionate, is often at the mercy of fate and circumstance.

For tickets and more information, visit www.houstongrandopera.org.