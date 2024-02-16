The student news site of San Jacinto College

Working towards Your Cyber Security

Cyber Security Bachelors Program
Madi Ryzewski, Student ReporterFebruary 16, 2024
Working+towards+Your+Cyber+Security

This Spring, San Jacinto College is offering a new Bachelor’s degree program for Cyber Security. San Jacinto’s Cyber Security program offers its teachings even for those who do not have previous experience in the field.
The purpose of the program is to teach individuals the basics, and eventually, the specifics of cyber security and technological insight. It is designed to prepare students for a job working alongside technology and the web. It focuses on preparing students for careers where they fight viruses and threats to safety on the internet.

“It is very hands on and as a student of this course you are likely to end up in an entry
level position in Cyber Security,” says Alyssa Phillips, Professor of Cyber Security and Cloud Computing. 
Students can expect to work closely with potential employers as well as receive the aid of others in the classroom. 
As for when this program started up, the Associates program has been around for years, it
taught the essentials, but students will have the opportunity to receive a Bachelor’s degree in
Cyber Security that starts next semester, or Fall 2024.

“It is an evolving career where you are always learning. Students can earn up to a 6 figure
income right out of college even,” says Phillips.

Phillips believes that there is much opportunity in this career.
“This program brings about a golden ticket opportunity for those enrolled, it yields great rewards rather quickly and securely,” says Phillips. 
For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/stem/cyber-security/
