San Jacinto Times
San Jac College October Events

San Jac College is kicking off the month of October with several events, workshops, and celebrations
Evelyn Ramirez, Student ReporterSeptember 27, 2024

San Jac’s Office of Student Engagement and Support is providing an informative and fun-packed semester of events for students and the community.

During the first week of the month, all San Jacinto campuses will host the weekly Buddy Checks on Wednesday, October 2nd. This event is an opportunity for all veterans at San Jac to support and connect while enjoying a meal. At the end of the first week, San Jac will conduct a University of Texas at Austin campus visit for all students interested in transferring. 

In the following weeks of October, San Jac will host a Grad Bash and University showcase from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 7th for North campus, October 9th for South campus, and October 10th for Central campus.

This event introduces the start of the college application season which includes the virtual FASFA day on October 24th and the Generation Park Fall Festival on October 11th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. San Jac campuses will offer University Transfer workshops on October 17th and October 21st. These events provide information for students starting or continuing their college journey. 

Towards the end of October, San Jac will gear towards ACT Advising by hosting a virtual Computer Science advising event on October 23rd, and a virtual and in-house Business and Technology Exposition on October 17th and October 30th.   

Student Services Specialist Loreanna Alvarez is optimistic as part of the staff team at San Jac,

“This role allows me to be creative, engage with our students, and have fun,” says Alvarez.

These events are scattered throughout the month at every campus. Each event has an objective, but they all focus on two main goals: to get students involved in the school community and to provide students with the information they need. 

“While some students have an idea of their next step, some students are still looking for their passion. That passion can be found right here at San Jacinto Community College,”says Alvarez.  

The events are created to benefit students from all departments.

“We invite certain departments to engage with our students and provide information that students aren’t aware of,” says Alvarez.  

Student Engagement/Support at San Jac offers additional resources and services such as the Marketplace, The Coatrack, Student Organizations, the Student Government Association, Career/transfer advising, and counseling. 

All campuses hold events Monday through Thursday with other events held on Friday evenings or Saturdays for community engagement. These events are typically held in the Student Center of all campuses. 

For more information, contact the Student Service Coordinator Geovanni Mayoral at [email protected]. For more detailed information about these events, visit the student activity guide at sanjac.edu/student-life/. 

