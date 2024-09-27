Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo: From Livestock To Leadership

The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo is continuing until September 28, offering festivities and ending with an FFA Calf Scramble during the Rodeo on September 27 – 28.

“Pasadena Rodeo does so many great things for the community we call home, and giving back to the youth is one of the things I am most proud of,” says Pasadena Rodeo President, Clint Castellow.

Every year, this event pulls people together for competitions, workshops, and volunteer opportunities. It’s a great way for attendees to dive into hands-on experiences, put what they’ve learned in school to the test, and build skills that will help them down the road in the future.

Learning Through Participation

The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo is an opportunity for students to check out all kinds of activities.

“Lots of exciting things are happening at Pasadena Rodeo with something for everyone, like a golf tournament, a bowling tournament, and a fishing tournament,” says Castellow.

Whether it’s competing in livestock shows, taking part in rodeo events, or volunteering behind the scenes, there’s something for everyone. There are also educational workshops throughout the event covering topics like animal care, agriculture, and event management. These hands-on experiences let participants take what they’ve learned in school and put it into practice in real-world situations.

Learners can develop essential skills such as teamwork, time management, leadership, and responsibility.

Preserving Tradition

The Pasadena Livestock Show and Rodeo play a role in keeping Texas’ agricultural traditions alive. For many visitors, it offers a great opportunity to learn about agriculture and understand how much farming and ranching impact both the economy and society.

“Last year, our organization gave over $600,000.00 right back to the young people of our community.” Students work alongside each other, compete, and learn in a setting that promotes teamwork and collaboration. It’s a great way for them to build connections that can benefit them, both personally and professionally,” says Castellow.

Why Students Should Get Involved

Students are able to gain real-world experience, connect with professionals, and explore different career paths.

“You can never put a value on investing in our youth,” says Castellow.

Schools can support this by organizing group trips or encouraging students to join programs like FFA and 4-H. Hands-on experience in areas like animal science, event planning, and public relations is possible.

To Put It Simply

Castellow encourages participation from the community.

“Please come out and join us in supporting the children in our community. Thank you, and we will see you at the Rodeo,” says Castellow.

For more information visit, https://www.pasadenarodeo.com/