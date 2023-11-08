Your Story Could Make a Slamming Impression!

San Jacinto College – South campus will host StorySLAM on November 14, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blackbox Theatre, building 15.

Storytelling is one of, if not the, best forms of entertainment. Whether you go to a comedy show to have a few laughs or go to the local theatre to indulge in a dramatic play, it is hard to argue against the appeal of listening to an enticing story. Just as it is entertaining to listen to a story it is also astoundingly entertaining to deliver a story. In many ways, delivering a story not only helps entertain others but it helps grow connections and a better understanding of how people think and feel. Somebody who understands not only storytelling but the science behind it extremely well would be Professor Lesly Butcher.

Butcher, pictured below, currently teaches at San Jacinto’s South campus, she specializes in communication courses. Butcher teaches Public Speaking, Interpersonal Communication, and Business Communication. Butcher puts her heart into her craft in many extraordinary ways. Her interest in public speaking and storytelling would lead her to seek out various events and gatherings, this search would lead her to a special event.

“Five years ago I attended the Moth StorySLAM hosted by National Public Radio (NPR),” says Butcher.



For the last four years, Professor Butcher has been holding a public event known as a StorySLAM.

“A StorySLAM is a live storytelling event, where real people tell real stories based on a specific theme,” says Butcher.

“If one attends a StorySLAM, they should be prepared to laugh and maybe cry. It will allow you to see the power of raw vulnerability. It’s not a theatrical performance, but it’s a real example of being able to connect,” says Butcher.

The StorySLAM event has been active since the Fall of 2019.

“I told a story and ended up winning the story event that I did not knowing it was a competition. After that I was invited to share my story on a local radio show, for some university groups. I dove into the storytelling world headfirst and began to research why stories are so effective in so many different spaces,” says Butcher.



Butcher created the StorySLAM event for San Jacinto college and serves as the host.

“I honestly host because I don’t know how I could convince anyone else to do it. That being said, I wanted students to experience the power of storytelling, and to believe they all have a story to share. My hope is that listening to others’ stories will encourage and inspire them to tell more of their own stories,” says Butcher.

Professor Butcher have hopes to expand the reach of StorySLAM.

“I do hope that one day we’ll host the event on all campuses, in the larger theaters. I think it gives students a platform and builds their confidence. I also think it helps unify our students and gives them an experience beyond their education,” says Butcher.



For more information about The Story Slam, Contact Professor Lesly Butcher at [email protected]