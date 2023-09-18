Complete the Poll: How are You Feeling Today?

The Center for Advising, Career & Transfer office offers free mental health counseling and support services to all San Jacinto College students 18 years of age or older. Counseling services are located in the Welcome Center on Central, South, and North campuses.

“It’s good to have a person who isn’t judgmental and someone who could possibly help prevent harmful things from happening,” says Bridget Paige, LPC Supervisor and Mental Health Counselor for San Jacinto College.

Students are able to request and schedule an appointment via zoom or in person.

Counseling services include academic and personal counseling, time management and study skills assistance, learning style assessments, career assessments and counseling, strategies for personal growth and development, adjustment to life crisis, and referrals to outside agencies for needed services.

For more information contact a counselor at the Center for Advising, Career, & Transfer office:

Central Campus: 281-998-6350 ext. 1014, Office C-27.1500

North Campus: 281-998-6350 ext. 2317, Office N-6.170

South Campus: 281-998-6350 ext. 3444, Office S-6.120

Free and anonymous online mental health screenings is also provided – click here.