Cheese Grits – A Thought-Provoking Art Gallery
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Houston Rodeo: A Tradition of Grit, Community, and Unmatched Texas Spirit
Mardi Gras! Galveston
San Jac’s TSTA
Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.

San Jac’s Board of Trustees Newest Member
Byline photo of Brissa Guajardo-Gonzales
Brissa Guajardo-Gonzales, Student ReporterMarch 10, 2025

President and CEO, Mr. Salvador Serrano Jr. started his company, Salvador Serrano Insurance Agency in May of 2015 and became San Jac’s newest board member in 2024. Mr. Serrano’s agency works to provide clients with highly competitive prices and makes sure their clients leave happy and with the best possible rates they can get.

I work with my team to ensure that our clients receive more than just customer service; they receive customer satisfaction through trust, sincerity, and genuine friendship. We would love to help you with all your insurance needs, whether auto, home, life, or business insurance,” says Serrano.

Serrano insurance agency strives to give their clients the best possible customer service.

With a commitment to serving our community, particularly non-English speaking clients. My passion for assisting others drove me to create an agency that prioritizes customer satisfaction over profits,” says Serrano.

Serrano not only owns his own insurance agency but is also on the board of trustees for San Jac, representing the tax district. Serrano was appointed by fellow trustees on December 18, 2024 to fulfill Trustee Position 3.

The Board of Trustees, the governing body responsible for managing San Jacinto College and as part of the leadership team, we collaborate closely with our chancellor to ensure student success remains our top priority,” says Serrano.

“It is important to note that our board members are democratically elected representatives chosen by the San Jacinto College community residing within our tax districts, encompassing nine school districts. This is a testament to our commitment to transparency, accountability, and serving the best interests of our students,” says Serrano.

For more information, visit  https://www.serranoinsuranceagency.com

About the Contributor
Brissa Guajardo-Gonzales
Brissa Guajardo-Gonzales, Student Reporter
Brissa Guajardo-Gonzales is a communications major. Once Guajardo-Gonzalez graduates, she plans on transferring to Lamar University. Guajardo-Gonzalez hopes to have her own photography business in the future. Guajardo-Gonzalez enjoys traveling and reading.