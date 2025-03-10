Meet Salvador Serrano Jr.

President and CEO, Mr. Salvador Serrano Jr. started his company, Salvador Serrano Insurance Agency in May of 2015 and became San Jac’s newest board member in 2024. Mr. Serrano’s agency works to provide clients with highly competitive prices and makes sure their clients leave happy and with the best possible rates they can get.

“I work with my team to ensure that our clients receive more than just customer service; they receive customer satisfaction through trust, sincerity, and genuine friendship. We would love to help you with all your insurance needs, whether auto, home, life, or business insurance,” says Serrano.

Serrano insurance agency strives to give their clients the best possible customer service.

“With a commitment to serving our community, particularly non-English speaking clients. My passion for assisting others drove me to create an agency that prioritizes customer satisfaction over profits,” says Serrano.

Serrano not only owns his own insurance agency but is also on the board of trustees for San Jac, representing the tax district. Serrano was appointed by fellow trustees on December 18, 2024 to fulfill Trustee Position 3.

“ It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I embark on this new journey as a member of such a prestigious board in an exceptional educational institution. I am eager to bring my unique perspective and experiences to the table, and I look forward to engaging in robust discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at fostering innovation, excellence, and student success. Together, I am confident that we can make a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of our students and the San Jacinto community. — Salvador Serrano Jr.

“The Board of Trustees, the governing body responsible for managing San Jacinto College and as part of the leadership team, we collaborate closely with our chancellor to ensure student success remains our top priority,” says Serrano.

“It is important to note that our board members are democratically elected representatives chosen by the San Jacinto College community residing within our tax districts, encompassing nine school districts. This is a testament to our commitment to transparency, accountability, and serving the best interests of our students,” says Serrano.

