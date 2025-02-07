Lunar New Year 2025 began on January 29 and will end February 12. The holiday is also known as Spring Festival or Chinese New Year. In preparation, some thoroughly clean their homes to drive away the bad luck, pay off debts, decorate, gather for large family meals, and exchange red envelopes, Hongbao, with money enclosed. San Jac is celebrating too with a Calligraphy 101 Event, hosted by Zao Cheng.

During her continuous 10 year adjunct position, Professor Zao Cheng continues to teach English and Humanities at San Jac’s south and central campus. Cheng was born and raised in China and is sharing her cultural celebrations with others.

Lunar New Year 2025 is the year of the snake. The snake is considered a wood animal, which represents growth, flexibility and tolerance.

Professor Cheng will host her next Calligraphy 101 event at South campus.

For more information, contact Student Engagement and Activities at [email protected].

