Through Children of a Lesser God, the San Jac’s Central Theatre Department hopes to inspire empathy and understanding while sparking conversations about the challenges faced by the deaf community. Children of a Lesser God opens on Thursday, February 13 – 15 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday, February 16 matinee at 2:30 p.m. at central campus Powell Arena Theatre.

Directed by Donna Taylor, a theatre educator, the play is expected to deliver a powerful message on love, communication, and the struggle for identity in the deaf community.

“What students and the audience can take away from this production is a better understanding of our inability to listen and hear each other’s needs and desires,” Taylor explains. “This leads to miscommunication. Our ability to speak is broken, but it can be fixed, “says Taylor.

The play, originally written by Mark Medoff and first performed in the 1980s, tells the story of a speech teacher who falls in love with a deaf woman. As their relationship grows, the couple faces conflicts stemming from their differing beliefs on communication.