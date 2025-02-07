The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
SNOW Day 2025!
San Jac Raven eSports Dragon Ball FighterZ event.
San Jac Ravens eSports Club – Show Off Your Gaming Skills
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
Children of a Lesser God
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
Championship Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 6 / Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages
Anthony Banda, World Series Champion and San Jac Alum
Building a Legacy
Building a Legacy
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Coach Kelly Saenz Leads Ravens into a New Season
Houston's 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Houston’s 3rd Annual Art Bike Parade and Festival
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association’s Gala Event
West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
The Great Outdoors Club
The Great Outdoors Club
Total Distinction Designs LLC
Total Distinction Designs
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac’s MOSAIC Mentorship Program
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Support Your Community: Small Business Saturday
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
Catholic Charities Share Your Blessings Campaign
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
San Jac Expands Mental Health Support
Alexandra Rivera
Building Their Brand: How Creative Students Are Shaping Their Digital Identities for Success
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

San Jac Ravens eSports Club – Show Off Your Gaming Skills

Byline photo of Christopher Sahagun
Christopher Sahagun, Student ReporterFebruary 7, 2025
San Jac Raven eSports Dragon Ball FighterZ event.

The San Jac Raven eSports club is a group of San Jac college students who dare to be the best of the best at a variety of video games. With meetings held at the Engineering and Technology Center in room S2.294 or occasionally in the J.D. Bruce Student Center in room S11.115.

“We hold at least 2 casual events a month during the Fall and Spring semesters, and we have competed against Lone Star as we placed third in the Street Fighter competition,” says Professor David Thomas, the club’s coach, who goes by DJ.  

“Professor Sandra White is our advisor, [I’m the] Coach and our E-board consists of President John Sherman, Vice President Sashiana Munoz. Event Chair Kyra Cervantes and social media director Daniela Ortiz,” says Thomas.

The club began building their board in 2023 and officially launched in Fall 2024.

“We currently have teams for fighting games such as Mortal Kombat, Tekken, Street Fighter 6, Smash Bros, and Street Fighter 6,” says Thomas..

“My favorite games we play are Marvel Rivals and Smash Bros,” says Thomas..

Thomas is interested in building more teams for other games in the near future.

“I want to build a Marvel Rivals and League of Legends team and a sports game team that will tackle Madden, NBA2k, and FIFA,” expressed DJ. He’s looking forward to joining NJCAAE, or National Junior College Athletics Association Esports, “a national eSports league for community colleges,” says Thomas.

Three San Jac Ravens eSports team members holding up their brand new T-shirts.

However, that’s not the only step forward the club is looking to make.

“Right now we are looking for partnerships with other clubs within San Jac and sponsorships from local and national companies for scholarships & prize money for our tournaments,” says Thomas.

Another exciting improvement for the club comes in the renovation of another room in the building.

“We are in the prospective talks of upgrading our current VR & simulation lab to a STEM lab that would advance our capacity for our current game development program, graphic design, and eSports initiative,” says Thomas.

For now, only meets at San Jac South campus in the San Jac Ravens eSports club with hopes to expand the team and club to other San Jac campuses.

“We are looking to expand to other campuses in the near future,” says DJ. Their upcoming event is a Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament on February 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM with a $25 prize for the winner.

For more information regarding the tournament and other future events and meetings, visit their Carrd page at ravenesports.carrd.co.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year
SNOW Day 2025!
SNOW Day 2025!
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Unmask the Magic: San Jac Participates in Mardi Gras Parade
Children of a Lesser God
Children of a Lesser God
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
Join Honors Biology for Non-Majors!
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
The story of Santa’s Christmas Magic
More in Showcase
Celebrating Black History Month
Celebrating Black History Month
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
San Jac's MOSAIC Mentorship Program
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
From Hating Sweat to Black Belt
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
American Craniofacial Association's Gala Event
West Side Story at Houston Grand Opera
Houston Grand Opera Blends Opera and Broadway in Winter Season
San Jacinto Times Publication Dates
San Jacinto Times Publication Dates
About the Contributor
Christopher Sahagun
Christopher Sahagun, Student Reporter
Christopher Sahagun is a student at San Jacinto College and Pasadena Memorial High School. He is enrolled in the Pasadena Early College program, so he is graduating this May with an Associates in Communications and a high school diploma.  Sahagun plans to pursue a Cybersecurity or Networking degree at the College of the Mainland this fall. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music and playing a variety of video games, such as Fortnite and the Kingdom Hearts series.