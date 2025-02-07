San Jac Ravens eSports Club – Show Off Your Gaming Skills

The San Jac Raven eSports club is a group of San Jac college students who dare to be the best of the best at a variety of video games. With meetings held at the Engineering and Technology Center in room S2.294 or occasionally in the J.D. Bruce Student Center in room S11.115.

“We hold at least 2 casual events a month during the Fall and Spring semesters, and we have competed against Lone Star as we placed third in the Street Fighter competition,” says Professor David Thomas, the club’s coach, who goes by DJ.

“Professor Sandra White is our advisor, [I’m the] Coach and our E-board consists of President John Sherman, Vice President Sashiana Munoz. Event Chair Kyra Cervantes and social media director Daniela Ortiz,” says Thomas.

The club began building their board in 2023 and officially launched in Fall 2024.

“We currently have teams for fighting games such as Mortal Kombat, Tekken, Street Fighter 6, Smash Bros, and Street Fighter 6,” says Thomas..

“My favorite games we play are Marvel Rivals and Smash Bros,” says Thomas..

Thomas is interested in building more teams for other games in the near future.

“I want to build a Marvel Rivals and League of Legends team and a sports game team that will tackle Madden, NBA2k, and FIFA,” expressed DJ. He’s looking forward to joining NJCAAE, or National Junior College Athletics Association Esports, “a national eSports league for community colleges,” says Thomas.

However, that’s not the only step forward the club is looking to make.

“Right now we are looking for partnerships with other clubs within San Jac and sponsorships from local and national companies for scholarships & prize money for our tournaments,” says Thomas.

Another exciting improvement for the club comes in the renovation of another room in the building.

“We are in the prospective talks of upgrading our current VR & simulation lab to a STEM lab that would advance our capacity for our current game development program, graphic design, and eSports initiative,” says Thomas.

For now, only meets at San Jac South campus in the San Jac Ravens eSports club with hopes to expand the team and club to other San Jac campuses.

“We are looking to expand to other campuses in the near future,” says DJ. Their upcoming event is a Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament on February 12, 2025 at 4:00 PM with a $25 prize for the winner.

For more information regarding the tournament and other future events and meetings, visit their Carrd page at ravenesports.carrd.co.