San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza

San Jacinto’s Dance Performing Arts Company will host The World Dance Extravaganza, November 13- November 18 at SJC-South campus.

“All of the master classes and demonstrations are free and open to all San Jacinto employees and students,” says Jamie Williams, Dance Program Coordinator.

Demonstrations will start November 13-16 with guest performers teaching a variety of dance styles.

“It will include opportunities to learn from guest artists and teachers about a variety of world dance styles including Salsa, Bachata, Ballet Folklorico, Indigenous dance forms, Bollywood, West Coast Swing, Brazilian Zouk, Bharatanatyam, and Classical Chinese dance forms,” says Williams.

Thursday, November 16 will kick-off the concert weekend with an opening reception.

“This is a come-and-go event featuring a live painting by famed local artist, Edgar

Medina, who will be creating a work that captures the essence of dance and world cultures,” says Williams.

There will also be a large display of student work and guest contributions for viewing, as well as light appetizers and refreshments.

“The World Dance Extravaganza concerts are November 17-18 at 7 p.m., featuring student and guest performances of dance forms from around the world,” Williams says.

Tickets can be purchased at https://sanjacdance.ludus.com/index.php San Jac Employees and Students are offered a discounted rate of $5 a ticket, and general admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free.

“The Dance program is only on the South Campus. We live in the Marie Spence Flickinger Fine Arts Center, which is building 15,” says Williams.

Members of the company this semester include, Maegan Bullard, Courtney Colston, Angel Guerrero, Jackie Hernandez, Gie Hilburn-osorio, Skylar Hinton, Mars Johnson, Bethany Mills, Megan O’Malley, Isabelle Ramirez, Emily Rodriguez, Andrea Salinas, Nyra Springer, and Macy Watts.

“About half of our company are veterans and the other half are new,” says Williams.

The San Jac Dance Performing Arts Company is housed within the Dance Performance classes and anyone can join the company. A Fine Arts major is not required to take the class or become a member in the company.

“There is not an audition to be part of the company, but once dancers are in the company, we have auditions to determine casting, faculty, and student dance works,” says Williams.

The Dance program itself was established almost 25 years ago in 1999 by Dr. Suzanne Olivera. Before that, dance classes at San Jacinto College were housed within the physical education department.

“Dr. Oliver developed a new curriculum for the dance program and established the Associate of Arts Degree in Dance. The Performing Arts Company was also part of that new curriculum,” says Jamie Williams.

Now, the San Jac Dance Performing Arts Company is housed within the Dance Performance class, DANC 1151 and 2151.

“The difference between a team and a company has to do with the styles of dance that are performed and for what purpose. We do not compete or perform at sporting events like a lot of dance teams or drill teams do,” says Williams.

The company is not a dance team as they create and perform dance works that are considered art and are presented within a concert type of atmosphere as it involves lighting, costuming, and sometimes props and sets.

“We normally present a lot of modern/contemporary dance styles, but have been known to present tap, hip hop, and jazzy dance numbers as well,” says Williams.

Williams believes that dance is designed to bring people together and there is excitement to present the World Dance Extravaganza to the public.

“It is such a great opportunity for everyone to learn something new about dance and different cultures from around the world,” says Williams.

The entirety of the week-long events have been funded by Student Success Initiative grants that dance faculty Jamie Williams and Jennifer Salter were awarded.

“This week is all about creating a sense of community and celebrating our different backgrounds and perspectives through dance.” says Williams.

For more information visit https://www.sanjac.edu/programs/areas-of-study/arts/dance/ or contact Dance Coordinator and Professor Jamie Williams at [email protected].