A Table for the City

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Taste of the Town event on Tuesday, November 7th, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be at the Pasadena Convention Center at 7902 Fairmont Parkway.

“The Taste of the Town brings people from all parts of the city together to enjoy an evening of tasting food and shopping from restaurants and businesses in the local area,” says Alyssa Ramirez, the Coordinator of Events and Programs at the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce.

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce works to promote the economic growth of local businesses and ensure the prosperity of Pasadena’s businesses and community. The Taste of the Town, beginning in 1989, is the chamber’s biggest fundraiser event and helps highlight Pasadena’s restaurants and businesses.

The price of tickets for the event is $30.00 for adults, $20.00 for children ages 6-12, and children ages 5 and under enter for free. VIP tickets, which grant early entrance to the event at 4 p.m., are also available for $50.00. Tickets can be purchased online at PasadenaChamber.org or by phone at 281-487-7871.

“The Taste of the Town creates a space for businesses to gain exposure and reach out to potential clients,” says Ramirez.

Guests can have samples of food and drinks from various restaurants, explore the vendor market, and participate in the live auction.

A full list of restaurants and vendors participating in the event is available online at https://www.pasadenachamber.org/events/details/taste-of-the-town-2024-10112232.

“The vendor market offers guests the opportunity to browse and shop from local businesses in the area and could lead to the creation of new client relationships,” says Ramirez.

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce also organizes a live auction to take place during the event.

“Participation in the auction gives people the opportunity to give back to their community, by either bidding or donating items,” says Ramirez.

Those wanting to donate items for the auction can contact the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce at 281-487-7871 to arrange item(s) collection.

“The money raised from the event will be used to fulfill the chamber’s mission to support local businesses in our area,” says Ramirez.

This year’s theme is “Out of this World”, representing more than 30 area restaurants.

“Come with an empty stomach- the Taste of the Town is going to be a lot of fun,” says Ramirez.

For more information visit https://www.pasadenachamber.org/events/details/taste-of-the-town-2024-10112232.