Spicing Up the Community

The Flavorful Journey of Lopez Michelada HTX
Byline photo of Liliana Guevara
Liliana Guevara, Student ReporterOctober 25, 2024

As the world slowed down in 2020, Julio Lopez and his family seized an unexpected opportunity, turning a cherished family tradition into a thriving business. Julio Lopez found himself making his famous micheladas for friends and family more frequently. A michelada, a beloved Mexican drink, blends beer with lime juice, various sauces, spices, and peppers, often served with a salt rim. As social gatherings slowed down, Julio’s unique recipe became a hit in his community. What started as a personal tradition quickly grew into a business idea when a family friend suggested, “Why don’t you sell this?” That simple suggestion sparked the birth of Lopez Micheladas HTX in 2020.

At first, the business was small and modest. Julio, with help from his family, had to figure out how to scale the recipe, which was perfect for personal use, into something that could be sold in larger quantities. The original flavor, a balanced blend of tangy, savory, and spicy ingredients, became the first product of Lopez Micheladas HTX. Without a website or social media presence at first, the company relied entirely on word of mouth as friends and family spread the word about their drinks. As demand grew, the Lopez family expanded their production.

“It started small, with just local orders, but people were taking our micheladas to parties, and we started getting more requests,” says Yolanda Lopez, Julio’s daughter and the company’s Marketing Coordinator.

The family then began participating in local farmers’ markets, allowing them to reach a broader audience. They also connected with a distributor, helping to bring their products to more people in the area.  Over time, the family introduced more flavors to cater to growing customer interest. The original recipe remained a favorite, but customers asked for more variety, prompting the family to get creative. Lopez Micheladas HTX most recent flavors are spicy cucumber, pineapple, mango flavors, each developed by different members of the family.

“We all contributed. My dad made the original flavor, my mom came up with cucumber, my brother made spicy, and I added the mango version. It’s been a family effort all the way,” says Yolanda Lopez.

In 2024, the family expanded their product line further, launching extra spicy and pineapple flavors. These additions, particularly the pineapple, were created by Yolanda’s mother who experimented with different ingredients until they got it just right.

As the Michelada business took off, the Lopez family saw potential in expanding their product line to include more traditional Mexican snacks. In 2023, they introduced carne seca, a

Mexican-style dried beef, in various flavors such as classic, salted, and spicy.

“Carne seca is something we’ve always enjoyed as a family and we thought it would pair perfectly with our micheladas. So, we added it to the menu,” says Yolanda Lopez.

In addition, the family began offering homemade chamoy, a sweet, tangy, and spicy Mexican sauce often used to enhance fruit, snacks, or drinks. Yolanda explains that chamoy is a staple in Mexican culture and complements their drinks perfectly. Their chamoy quickly became a hit at local markets.

Lopez Micheladas HTX isn’t just a michelada company—it’s a reflection of the Lopez family’s Mexican heritage.

“Our family is from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, and we wanted to honor that in our branding,” says Yolanda Lopez.

Their logo features the mountains of  Monterrey, symbolizing the family’s roots.

“We worked with a graphic designer in Monterrey to create the logo, and it really helped tie our business back to where we come from. Even the slogan, ‘Las Más Rejas,’ meaning ‘the best,’ is a nod to our northern Mexican identity,” says Yolanda Lopez.

This deep connection to their heritage has shaped not only their product offerings but also their marketing.

“We’ve been strategic in our marketing, especially around cultural celebrations like Mexican Independence Day and Cinco de Mayo. It’s important to connect with our audience during these times because our product is so tied to Mexican culture,” says Yolanda Lopez.

While Lopez Micheladas HTX has grown significantly, the Lopez family still considers it a side business for now.

“We all have other full-time careers. My dad works full-time, I’m studying to become a lawyer, and my brother is an engineer. But we definitely have big plans for the future,” says Yolanda Lopez.

The family hopes to expand their operations and eventually distribute their micheladas in more stores across Texas and beyond.  For now, their focus remains on local farmers’ markets and special events, allowing them to grow steadily while maintaining the personal touch that makes their brand unique.

“We love interacting with people at markets and events. It’s been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey. Our goal is to expand when the time is right, but we’ll always keep the family and cultural roots that started it all,” says Yolanda Lopez

For more information visit @lopezmicaladashtx on Facebook

About the Contributor
Liliana Guevara
Liliana Guevara, Student Reporter
Liliana Guevara is a communications student at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, where she’s finishing up her studies and expects to graduate in December 2024. Over the past three years, she’s gained experience in social media and loves creating content and managing social media accounts. Liliana recently landed an internship at Aesthetic Lab in Houston, which she’s excited about. When she’s not working or studying, she enjoys staying active by running and walking, especially when the weather is nice. She states that working out early in the morning helps her stay motivated both physically and mentally. In addition to her fitness routine, Liliana has a passion for photography and enjoys making engaging social media content. She’s eager to continue growing in her field and looks forward to what the future holds.   