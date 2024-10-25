SJC Art Students Showcase Talent in Pop-Up Show

The Ominous Passage Pop-Up Art Show, held on October 31, from 3- 5p.m. promises to be a unique exhibition showcasing the work of aspiring artists who have sharpened their skills in a detailed workshop. The event is not just an opportunity to display student work, with a moment of growth, collaboration, and creative expression.

In the world of art, inspiration can be elusive and powerful. For students at San Jac’s North campus, that inspiration will take a hauntingly creative turn this Halloween with the Ominous Passage Pop- Up Art Show, a gallery event born from a unique blend of visual storytelling and practical skills.

“The Ominous Passage is a blend of both illustration as a tool for communication and practical skill-building,” says Joe Clark, Gallery Coordinator and Professor in the Department of Art and Design.

Clark, who has spearheaded the event planning, aims to give students hands-on experience while fostering their creative independence.

“Our workshops are designed to challenge artists at all skill levels, and the combined workshop and pop-up show gives students a fun, practical opportunity to demonstrate what was learned,” says Clark.

Students began preparing for this event in late September when they signed up for the workshop. Over several weeks, they studied historical examples of illustration, learned basic woodshop skills to build their panels, and transformed their ideas into finished works of art.

The workshop was an educational experience, it was also a chance for students to step out of the classroom and explore their artistic voices.

“Workshops like these allow students to stretch their visual skills without the worry of meeting the guided requirements of an assignment,” says Clark.

The event will take place in the hallway of the Department of Art Design, where 15 students will present their artwork. Their pieces are based on a line of text, either from literature or their own imagination, in which they use inspiration to create visual narratives.

Each piece will be displayed along the hallway, which Clark refers to as the “passage”, playing into the show’s ominous theme.

“Students participating in our art-making workshops have a common goal to solve the visual problems presented. Making art is typically a very private and personal endeavor. These workshops present an atmosphere of accountability and teamwork that is often an uncommon quality for young artists,” says Clark.

The exhibition provides an inside look at how students develop and refine their work.

“The most important lesson we want students to take away is the value of teamwork, accountability, and finding their own voice in their work,” says Clark.

A reception with light refreshments will provide an opportunity for students, faculty, and visitors to engage with the artists. As for the future, Clark hopes that this event will leave a lasting impact on his students.

“I want most for it to be an encourager to our artists to act on their impulses to be makers and to live a creative life,” says Clark.

With the Ominous Passage Pop-Up Show, San Jac College students are sure to leave their mark, both in the hallway and on the hearts of those attending.

For more information visit their Instagram page @sjc_northart.