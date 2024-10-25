Since 2016, The Birthday Joy Program has celebrated birthdays to help children living in crisis situations develop a sense of self-worth and hope. Since 2021, Executive Director, Kim Jackson, has overseen the volunteer-based organization’s smooth operation and expansion.

Nonie Fairchild, the founder of Birthday Joy Program, managed the program from her home with the support of family members. In 2016, the program was officially registered as a non-profit to minister to those in crises.

“Today we have many community members who serve alongside us, and we are operational as a business with our own office space,” says Jackson.

Birthday help is provided to families and shelters in Harris, Galveston, and Brazoria counties. All of this is thanks to the efforts of volunteers, party coordinators, and board members who uphold The Birthday Joy Programs’ mission.

“I’m your typical person trying to make an impact in the world around me,” says Jackson.

Jackson began as a volunteer with The Birthday Joy Program, attending special events and visiting the occasional shelter party, before becoming more involved through fundraising. She became the program’s board president and was promoted to the new Executive Director in 2021 after completing her four-year term. Jackson leads The Birthday Joy Program, overseeing its strategic planning with the board. She manages operational aspects like fundraising, financial management, legal compliance, community relations, networking, and board governance, serving as the public face.

Birthday Celebration Programs

“Many children in shelters have never experienced a birthday party or cake, highlighting the need for such celebrations. We have had birthday parties at shelters with children who have never attended a birthday party before. Sometimes we must explain birthday candles and party games to children who are 12 or 13 years old because they have never experienced this before,” says Jackson.

The organization aims to alleviate stress for financially struggling families by providing solutions for their child’s birthdays. The program offers Birthday Fixins Bags which contain essential items and supplies like cake mix, frosting, candles, plates, napkins, cups, balloons, and a gift. These bags bring a sense of normalcy to families. The bags are distributed through partner agencies like local food banks and social work agencies, and directly to families.

To apply for a Birthday Fixins bag, families should fall into one of the categories .

“Our qualifications are that someone in the household receives TANF/SNAP benefits, the child receives free or reduced lunch at school, the child participates in the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the parent has recently lost their job, or any other unexpected crisis situation,” says Jackson.

The program also distributes Joy Bags to partner schools servicing low-income families, containing a book, a Whataburger coupon, and two small toys for each child’s birthday. They also organize birthday parties for children in homeless shelters, featuring games, prizes, cake, food, and drinks. Each child receives a pillow and personalized gift based on their interests and hobbies.

Volunteers and Community Involvement

“Since we are a volunteer organization, it is sometimes difficult to get everything we need to get completed. But, we have an amazing community that supports our program,” says Jackson.

Volunteers, community members, and various groups contribute to the programs, conducting donation drives for toys, cake mixes, and party decorations. The program’s operation is also aided by the financial donations received. They collaborate with various organizations, including CASA Galveston County, Sarah’s House, MI Lewis Social Service Agency, Communities in Schools Bay Area, Project Joy and Hope, BEAR…Be A Resource for CPS Kids, and Harris County Juvenile Probation.

“We have church groups, scout groups, friend groups, work groups, families, and individuals who will put treat bags together, paint canvases for our birthday kids, put together Fixins bags or Joy bags, wrap gifts and they will even help us organize our office,” says Jackson.

Volunteer coordinators efficiently organize parties by conducting background checks, arranging monthly volunteer groups, and providing party details. Additionally, to make the parties a memorable and fun experience party coordinators develop a theme and activities. For these parties sometimes people will sponsor the special activities.

“For example, we will have a magician at our party this month. House of Bounce Alvin has generously donated water slides or bounce houses for several of our parties,” says Jackson.

The Birthday Joy Program is appreciated in the community for its effective approach to providing birthday celebrations for children facing financial difficulties.

“I know I can put out a request for a need and someone will come through and make it happen for the children. It is amazing to have been a part of holding our community accountable for taking care of each other,” says Jackson.

Impact and Future of The Birthday Joy Program

Joy has been delivered to thousands of children on their birthdays.

“Between all the programs we offer, we have touched over 10,000 children on their birthday with birthday cheer,” says Jackson.

The Birthday Joy Program aims to have paid staff for daily operations to effectively continue serving more children in their communities. Currently, they partner with two shelters and one residential center to host monthly birthday parties. However, they cannot accommodate more shelters at this time. Individuals and volunteers are critical to the program’s ongoing efforts to support the community by instilling a sense of self-worth and joy.

“It’s not about us and our name. It really is about making sure a child experiences joy on their birthday,” says Jackson.

For more information or volunteer opportunities with the Birthday Joy Program visit their website and social media accounts: Facebook @thebirtdayjoyprogram or Instagram @thebirthdayjoyprogramtx

Support The Birthday Joy Program by attending their annual fundraiser event, TBJP Birthday Bash, on November 2 at Cambell Hall 7601 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX 77505. For more information visit https://thebirthdayjoyprogram.com/birthday-bash