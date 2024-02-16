The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
Lift Your Voice and Sing
Lift Your Voice and Sing
SJC In-Classroom Spotlight
SJC In-Classroom Spotlight
Working towards Your Cyber Security
Working towards Your Cyber Security
Your Mental Health Matters
Your Mental Health Matters
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
Softball Winter Camp
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
The San Jac Ravens Baseball Team
Vote! Colorado Buffalos or Oregon Ducks?
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
It Will Always Be, You and Me
It Will Always Be, You and Me
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza
San Jacinto to Host The World Dance Extravaganza
Pasadena Parks and Recreation Halloween Events
Pasadena Parks and Recreation Halloween Events
Pasadena Berry Haunted House Promises Halloween Thrills
Pasadena “Berry Haunted House” Promises Halloween Thrills
San Jacinto College Fall 2023 Graduates
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: motor heads really just artists when cruising down the street
Chapa’s tips to choosing movie formats
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: next generation gaming consoles nothing to get excited over
C-Rod says what C-Rod thinks: iPhone to Android comparison shows Apple not the ripest of the bunch
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times
The student news site of San Jacinto College

San Jacinto Times

SJC In-Classroom Spotlight

Highlighting In-Classroom Learning
February 16, 2024
SJC+In-Classroom+Spotlight

San Jacinto College is one of the top 5 community college institutions in the United States.  Professors, faculty, staff, and students all contribute to the learning environment that is San Jacinto College.  This month we are highlighting two Central campus professors, that brings excitement to the subjects they teach, and interactive experiences in their classrooms. 

Dr. Shera Carter, Speech Professor, prepares her Speech students for presentations with a Mardi Gras twist.

 

Dr. Carter downs the Mardi Gras themed head piece.

Students wear Mardi Gras beads and pose for a funny picture.

In-classroom decor included the purple, gold and green Mardi Gras masks.

Students are excited and ready to present their speeches.

Refreshments were available including a Mardi Gras themed cake. Beyond the Mardi Gras theme, students learned about the culture surrounding Mardi Gras and became engaged and enthused in their speech deliveries.

                                _________________________________

Dr. Yesenia Chavez, Modern Language Professor, welcomes guest speaker Laura Redor to class to offer an authentic demonstration of conversational Spanish and the culture of Spain.

Dr. Chavez uses the required textbook, to bring to life conversational Spanish.

Dr. Chavez and guest speaker Laura Redor work through traditional greetings and questions and answers.

Students were able to view a live demonstration of conversational Spanish and through guest speaker, Redor, the students were exposed to the cultural characteristics of Spain. 

Do you know of something exciting happening in class? Send an email to [email protected].

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in News and Student Life
Lift Your Voice and Sing
Lift Your Voice and Sing
Working towards Your Cyber Security
Working towards Your Cyber Security
Your Mental Health Matters
Your Mental Health Matters
SJC Contribution to Biomanufactoring
SJC Contribution to Biomanufactoring
College Community Day
College Community Day
More in Showcase
Spring Break 2024: Local Attractions & Events
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
New Interim Head Coach, New Season
It Will Always Be, You and Me
It Will Always Be, You and Me
San Jacinto Times Spring 2024 Publication Dates
San Jacinto Times Spring 2024 Publication Dates
Professor Spotlight- Nikkol Baker
Professor Spotlight- Nikkol Baker
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day
Rec Sports Revving Up for GCCC Sports Day

San Jacinto Times

The student news site of San Jacinto College
San Jacinto Times • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All San Jacinto Times Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • Y

    Yesenia ChavezFeb 19, 2024 at 8:13 am

    Excellent article! Thank you for sharing it.

    Reply
    https://sanjactimes.com/5326/news/sjc-in-classroom-spotlight/#comment-57