SJC+In-Classroom+Spotlight

San Jacinto College is one of the top 5 community college institutions in the United States. Professors, faculty, staff, and students all contribute to the learning environment that is San Jacinto College. This month we are highlighting two Central campus professors, that brings excitement to the subjects they teach, and interactive experiences in their classrooms.

Dr. Shera Carter, Speech Professor, prepares her Speech students for presentations with a Mardi Gras twist.

Dr. Carter downs the Mardi Gras themed head piece.

Students wear Mardi Gras beads and pose for a funny picture.

In-classroom decor included the purple, gold and green Mardi Gras masks.

Students are excited and ready to present their speeches.

Refreshments were available including a Mardi Gras themed cake. Beyond the Mardi Gras theme, students learned about the culture surrounding Mardi Gras and became engaged and enthused in their speech deliveries.

Dr. Yesenia Chavez, Modern Language Professor, welcomes guest speaker Laura Redor to class to offer an authentic demonstration of conversational Spanish and the culture of Spain.

Dr. Chavez uses the required textbook, to bring to life conversational Spanish.

Dr. Chavez and guest speaker Laura Redor work through traditional greetings and questions and answers.

Students were able to view a live demonstration of conversational Spanish and through guest speaker, Redor, the students were exposed to the cultural characteristics of Spain.

