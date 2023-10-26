Professor+Spotlight-+Nikkol+Baker

Nikkol Baker, a 24-year-old English professor at San Jacinto College North Campus, has an awe-inspiring academic track record.

Baker started her college education while attending Sheldon Early College High School, a rigorous process that included four college classes a semester from San Jacinto College on top of the usual high school courses.

“It was a stressful time but I learned to adapt, and I credit it for why I was able to take multiple courses a semester during my undergrad and grad years without overly stressing,” says Baker.

Nikkol Baker is currently teaching English 1301 and English 1302 courses. Baker has earned several degrees, including an Associate of Arts in General Studies from San Jacinto College-North, a Bachelor of Science in Professional Writing from the University of Houston-Downtown, and a Master of Science in English from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

“Currently I am not working on any more degrees, but I have a huge interest in continuing my education and potentially earning a Ph.D. in English, Creative Writing, or Linguistics,” says Baker.

The transition from student to educator was smooth for Baker. While getting her master’s degree at Texas A&M University-Commerce, she acquired a job as a Graduate Assistant Teacher, which helped her gain more insight and the necessary skills in order to teach.

“During this job, I taught multiple ENGL 1301 courses to freshman students, and that included creating lectures and assignments, grading essays, and holding office hours. That position gave me the push needed to get a job at Lone Star College-University Park, where I taught as a Developmental English Adjunct Instructor for two years.” Baker says.



“ A quote by James Clear has recently been a great inspiration to me, and I wished I had known when I first started college: “In the beginning, your skills are raw, your knowledge is sparse, and you lack experience. At best, you will be able to produce work that is ‘just okay’. And even then, you’ll only manage to reach ‘just okay’ by giving your best effort. Nobody wants to produce something that is ‘just okay’. You’ll feel like it’s beneath your standards. You’ll worry about what others think of you. You’ll wonder whether you would be better off taking a different path. But it is impossible to reach that stage unless you are willing to work through your current stage.”

As far as future career goals, Baker’s goal has ultimately always been to be a professor.“Right now, I want to be the best I can be in my career and teach and motivate the students who walk through my classroom door. I’m content with where my career is currently and I’m proud that I am back where it all started – San Jacinto College,” says Baker.