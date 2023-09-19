The Hidden Characters: San Jacinto Student Ambassadors

Student Ambassadors are able to assist both prospective and current SJCD students. As students adjusts to college life at San Jacinto College, Student Ambassadors are available to assist students in navigating the campus and college processes. Student Services labs are located on the North, South, and Central campuses.

“Change is something we see all around us and we want to encourage an open mind,” says Siloe Lopez, Coordinator of Orientation and Campus tours at San Jacinto College-North.

Student Ambassadors have a focus on providing students from the North, Central, and South campuses with opportunities and guidance.

“Applications, FAFSA, which is a big deal, and new student orientation are the top three that we deal with in our student labs,” says Lopez.

In addition, there is help provided to students who may need to register for classes, complete pre-assessments for the TSI, print schedules, and complete the required

misconduct video.

Campus tours are provided by Student Ambassadors that range in group sizes from personalized tours of 4 to 5 people or groups of 100 to 150 students.

“As long as you are a student here at San Jac and are taking at least two classes you can apply for a job to be a Student Ambassador and we especially recommend federal work-study students to apply,” says Lopez.

Students can begin the process of applying to become a Student Ambassador by visiting the San Jac Works website. For more information, questions, or concerns please contact the San Jacinto College Ambassadors through their email at [email protected]. To directly apply create a profile by visiting https://www.sanjac.edu/support/career-support/jobsinternships